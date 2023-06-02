June 2, 2023
Annapolis, US
Local News

MHEC Awards Incentives to Maryland Nursing Faculty

Maryland’s Higher Education Acting Secretary, Dr. Sanjay Rai, has announced $170,000 in awards for 34 full-time nurse faculty at 15 higher education institutions in Maryland to promote best practices in nursing education.

“As technology in the medical field becomes more advanced, programs like this are keeping Maryland nursing educators ahead of the curve by learning state-of-the-art applications and implementing best practices in the classroom,” said Acting Secretary Rai. “This in turn, creates a pathway to success, positively impacting our future nurses in Maryland.”

Each of the 34 nurse faculty who received the Academic Nurse Educator Certification awards will receive $5,000 to complete the professional development and continuing education requirements to maintain their Certified Nurse Educator credential, a symbol of expertise in the specialty practice of nursing education. 

The Maryland Higher Education Commission Nurse Support Program II provides funding for the awards based on faculty who demonstrated excellence as an academic nurse educators by achieving and maintaining the National League for Nursing Certified Nurse Educator credential. The recipients were nominated by their institutions, which included nine community colleges and six universities throughout Maryland:

  • Anne Arundel Community College
  • Carroll Community College
  • Community College of Baltimore County
  • Cecil College
  • Chesapeake College
  • College of Southern Maryland
  • Frederick Community College
  • Johns Hopkins University
  • Montgomery College
  • Notre Dame of Maryland University
  • Prince George’s Community College
  • Salisbury University
  • Stevenson University
  • Towson University
  • University of Maryland, Baltimore

“The Certified Nurse Educator credential is an outstanding achievement for nurse faculty and demonstrates a commitment to the highest standards for nursing education,” said Dr. Laura Schenk, Nurse Support Program II Grant Administrator. “Maryland is well positioned to continue increasing the number of certified nurse educators in the state from 237 to 300 by 2025, supporting quality nursing education and student success.”

For more information on the Nurse Support Program II, go to https://nursesupport.org/nurse-support-program-ii/grants/statewide-initiatives/-academic-nurse-educator-certification-anec-/

John Frenaye

John Frenaye

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County since 1996, he realized that something was missing regarding community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. Regarding journalism, news, blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

