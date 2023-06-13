June 14, 2023
Merrill Family Pavilion Now Open at Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park

Earlier this month, the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park (AMM) announced the grand opening and reception of its new 2,600 sq. foot pavilion. Mayor Gavin Buckley of Annapolis as well as other dignitaries, AMM’s Board of Directors, and guests attended the ceremonial event.

The Merrill Family Pavilion is designed to support compelling educational, recreational, and cultural programming for people of all ages and abilities (ADA Accessible). The Merrill Foundation provided the lead gift for the pavilion.

The pavilion is adjacent to AMM’s existing Education Center building will be used primarily as an outdoor classroom for school field experiences, expanding AMM’s capacity for school and public programming. The Education Center at AMM provides rich, outdoor learning experiences and serves more than 12,000 students annually, with approximately 45% of those participants from low-income or underserved communities.

In addition to serving as an outdoor classroom, the pavilion will enable AMM to extend its meeting/event season into the fall and early spring. Pavilion rentals and ticketed events will generate vital revenue to support AMM’s education programs, many of which are offered to the community and the county school system free of charge. The striking, custom stone fireplace and distinctive cupola will provide a natural, ambient, and unique design that creates a sense of place and community connection at the water’s edge along Back Creek.

The pavilion was designed by Hammond Wilson Architects and constructed by BuilderGuru Contracting.

More amenities will soon be underway at the park. A raised boardwalk will extend a path from the shoreline to a new, public deep-water dock, allowing visitors to enjoy Back Creek while protecting the creek’s ecosystem safely. The ADA-accessible walkway will expand public water access in Annapolis via a 400-foot boardwalk. The 250-foot-long dock will be a hybrid structure with both fixed and floating components. It will be used as a transient dock with power and water and will serve as a protective berth for the Museum’s historic skipjack, Wilma Lee.

In 2016, AMM signed a long-term lease with the City of Annapolis to expand its facilities to the Ellen O. Moyer Nature Park, a 12-acre urban park with a historic waterworks building. Major projects have already been completed at the park, including trail and wetlands restoration and renovations of the waterworks building.

“Together, these extraordinary new spaces will increase AMM’s reach as a leader in maritime and environmental education as well as create unique events and programs in this stunning pavilion. We are so grateful to the City of Annapolis, which has entrusted us with creating a unique public space for the community to enjoy”, stated Alice Estrada, President and CEO of the Annapolis Maritime Museum.

Nominations for Philanthropy Awards Now Open

Annapolis Film Society to Screen Undisclosed Film

