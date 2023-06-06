June 6, 2023
Annapolis, US 69 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens Spring
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Maryland Hall’s New Media Hub to Open on June 15th What to Do if You Have Fallen Out of Love with Car Sports Tickets On Sale for 26th Annual Eastport a Rockin’ on June 24th More Gunfire in Annapolis Car Break-Ins Continue Across Annapolis
Life In The Area

Maryland Hall’s New Media Hub to Open on June 15th

 Maryland Hall has announced the launch of a Media Arts Hub, a brand new, state-of-the-art, dynamic space designed to integrate technology and art seamlessly.

To commemorate this milestone, Maryland Hall will host a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, marking the official launch of the new facility. Guests of the Ribbon Cutting Ceremony will be treated to an exclusive unveiling of a specially commissioned painting by artist Luis Bello, former Artist-in-Residence at Maryland Hall. Additionally, attendees will be able to explore the inner workings of the state-of-the-art sound recording studio. Walk the space, enjoy light refreshments, and learn about plans to engage the community through media arts! 

 We are filled with pride as we unveil our new Media Arts Hub, a powerful symbol of Maryland Hall’s commitment to nurturing artistic growth and innovation. Through a diverse range of mediums, the hub will serve as a vibrant atmosphere for interdisciplinary collaboration and artistic exploration. We hope you will join us for a preview in celebration of the boundless potential and transformative experiences that will emerge from this remarkable space. 

Jackie Coleman, Executive Director, Maryland Hall

The doors will open at 5:30 pm and a ribbon cutting to follow at 6:00 pm. The Media Arts hub Room is located in Room 307. For more details, click here!

Previous Article

What to Do if You Have Fallen Out of Love with Car Sports

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

Eastport A Rockin

Eastport A Rockin

AHD-230-300×300-English-FA

AHD-230-300×300-English-FA

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

ABC Events 2023

ABC Events 2023

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Liquified Creative

Liquified Creative

ICONS_EOA300x300

ICONS_EOA300x300

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

MHEC 2022

MHEC 2022

Paca Girlfriends 2023

Paca Girlfriends 2023

FFAC 500 x 500 GIF

FFAC 500 x 500 GIF

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

BoatDonationAMM

BoatDonationAMM

submitevent

submitevent

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu