Maryland Hall’s New Media Hub to Open on June 15th

Maryland Hall has announced the launch of a Media Arts Hub, a brand new, state-of-the-art, dynamic space designed to integrate technology and art seamlessly.

To commemorate this milestone, Maryland Hall will host a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, marking the official launch of the new facility. Guests of the Ribbon Cutting Ceremony will be treated to an exclusive unveiling of a specially commissioned painting by artist Luis Bello, former Artist-in-Residence at Maryland Hall. Additionally, attendees will be able to explore the inner workings of the state-of-the-art sound recording studio. Walk the space, enjoy light refreshments, and learn about plans to engage the community through media arts!

We are filled with pride as we unveil our new Media Arts Hub, a powerful symbol of Maryland Hall’s commitment to nurturing artistic growth and innovation. Through a diverse range of mediums, the hub will serve as a vibrant atmosphere for interdisciplinary collaboration and artistic exploration. We hope you will join us for a preview in celebration of the boundless potential and transformative experiences that will emerge from this remarkable space. Jackie Coleman, Executive Director, Maryland Hall

The doors will open at 5:30 pm and a ribbon cutting to follow at 6:00 pm. The Media Arts hub Room is located in Room 307. For more details, click here!

