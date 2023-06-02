Man Shot in Leg While Walking in Annapolis Neighborhood

The Annapolis Police Department is investigating a non-fatal shooting that happened yesterday afternoon.

On Thursday, June 1, 2023, at 4:25 pm, the Annapolis Police Department received a call from a local hospital about an adult male that walked in with a gunshot wound.

Officers responded to the hospital and contacted the victim, who was identified as a 28-year-old Annapolis resident. The victim said that he was walking in the 700 block of Newtowne Drive when he heard a gunshot from an unknown direction and ran away. He was driven to the hospital by a friend, sustained a gunshot wound to the lower left leg, and was treated and released later in the evening.

He said he did not see who shot him.

