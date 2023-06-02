June 2, 2023
Local News

Man Shot in Leg While Walking in Annapolis Neighborhood

The Annapolis Police Department is investigating a non-fatal shooting that happened yesterday afternoon.

On Thursday, June 1, 2023, at 4:25 pm, the Annapolis Police Department received a call from a local hospital about an adult male that walked in with a gunshot wound.

Officers responded to the hospital and contacted the victim, who was identified as a 28-year-old Annapolis resident. The victim said that he was walking in the 700 block of Newtowne Drive when he heard a gunshot from an unknown direction and ran away. He was driven to the hospital by a friend, sustained a gunshot wound to the lower left leg, and was treated and released later in the evening.

He said he did not see who shot him.

Liquified Creative Receives a 2023 Communicator Award of Distinction 

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

