June 17, 2023
Local Business Spotlight: True Food Kitchen

This is not the Brooks Brothers I remember at all. In fact, it’s not even a clothing store but one of the newest and most unique restaurants in Annapolis–True Food Kitchen.

Today, we chat with Nikki, the General Manager, and Shane, one of the Executive Chefs, to talk about their new (and rotating) menu, the different services, drinks, and even a somewhat secret pizza menu.

True Food Kitchen is located in the Annapolis Town Center with plenty of free parking right across the street or around the corner.

Hungry yet?

Have a listen!

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County since 1996, he realized that something was missing regarding community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. Regarding journalism, news, blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

