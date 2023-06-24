Local Business Spotlight: PYY Marine

Want a boat? Stressed out about it? Take a ride up to the “Dena” and check out PYY Marine-they’re different.

Today, we speak with Mike Hatcher, one of the co-owners of PYY Marine (which I inadvertently kept referring to as Pasadena Yacht Yard–a former name), about their marina, boat dealership, and their ethics in doing business.

Sure, they sell boats, but they also realize that the boat needs to fit the person and they go to great lengths to make sure that happens. They are not looking for a sale but for a life-long relationship. It’s refreshing. And the passion for what he does shines through with Mike Hatcher.

If you are a sailboater, PYY Marine is not the place for you, but if you are looking for a powerboat with a bent toward fishing, then this is your place! And oddly enough, they also represent a new-to-the-area, and growing segment of the market–pontoon boats!

Have a listen!

LINKS:

Where to find the DNB...

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

