June 24, 2023
Annapolis, US 81 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens Spring
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Let’s Move Crew with Coldwell Banker Raised $6290 for NAMI New Book by USNA Graduate Explores Midshipman Experience Through Paintings, Prose  Local Business Spotlight: PYY Marine Local 5th Graders Make STEM Learning Fun Through Boating Establishing Effective Communication Strategies Among Team Members
Podcast

Local Business Spotlight: PYY Marine

Want a boat? Stressed out about it? Take a ride up to the “Dena” and check out PYY Marine-they’re different.

Today, we speak with Mike Hatcher, one of the co-owners of PYY Marine (which I inadvertently kept referring to as Pasadena Yacht Yard–a former name), about their marina, boat dealership, and their ethics in doing business.

Sure, they sell boats, but they also realize that the boat needs to fit the person and they go to great lengths to make sure that happens. They are not looking for a sale but for a life-long relationship. It’s refreshing. And the passion for what he does shines through with Mike Hatcher.

If you are a sailboater, PYY Marine is not the place for you, but if you are looking for a powerboat with a bent toward fishing, then this is your place! And oddly enough, they also represent a new-to-the-area, and growing segment of the market–pontoon boats!

Have a listen!

LINKS:

Where to find the DNB...

Previous Article

Local 5th Graders Make STEM Learning Fun Through Boating

 Next Article

New Book by USNA Graduate Explores Midshipman Experience Through Paintings, Prose 

John Frenaye

John Frenaye

View articles

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County since 1996, he realized that something was missing regarding community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. Regarding journalism, news, blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

You might be interested in …

Eastport A Rockin

Eastport A Rockin

AHD-230-300×300-English-FA

AHD-230-300×300-English-FA

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

ABC Events 2023

ABC Events 2023

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

MHEC 2022

MHEC 2022

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Father’s Day 2023v2-1 (1) copy

Father’s Day 2023v2-1 (1) copy

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

BoatDonationAMM

BoatDonationAMM

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Liquified Creative

Liquified Creative

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu