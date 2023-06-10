Local Business Spotlight: Prosper

Things are not as simple as they were in the past. Today’s youth are dealing with a myriad of issues that their parents never imagined. Enter Prosper.
Prosper is a new wellness app developed right here in Anne Arundel County to help teens and young adults navigate their mental well-being and thrive in an ever-changing world.
The app was developed by Eric Sullivan and his son, Alden, who saw the need and filled it. Together with a Board of experts, the app has evolved into a comprehensive tool with countless resources suited to thriving today!
Today, we sit down with Eric and Alden to talk about Prosper!
Have a listen!
LINKS: