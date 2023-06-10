June 10, 2023
Podcast

Local Business Spotlight: Prosper

Things are not as simple as they were in the past. Today’s youth are dealing with a myriad of issues that their parents never imagined. Enter Prosper.

Prosper is a new wellness app developed right here in Anne Arundel County to help teens and young adults navigate their mental well-being and thrive in an ever-changing world.

The app was developed by Eric Sullivan and his son, Alden, who saw the need and filled it. Together with a Board of experts, the app has evolved into a comprehensive tool with countless resources suited to thriving today!

Today, we sit down with Eric and Alden to talk about Prosper!

Have a listen!

John Frenaye

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County since 1996, he realized that something was missing regarding community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. Regarding journalism, news, blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

