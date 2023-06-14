June 14, 2023
Literature and Labyrinths are Part of Grief Workshops

From spending time with nature to an intentional walk along a winding path through a labyrinth, Chesapeake Life Center is offering creative programs for adults to find a path to healing from grief.

  • Grief and Literature — Join our grief professionals for a conversation about where grief meets life in literature as grievers read and discuss a book together. This free workshop will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Aug. 11 on the center’s campus at 90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena, Maryland. Participants will need to provide their own copy of the book. Watch our website for the title of the book that will be read.
  • Labyrinth Workshop — Join our grief professionals for a labyrinth walk where you can reflect on the meaning of the winding path for your personal healing. For those grieving the loss of a special person, the labyrinth can be a metaphor for grief’s journey but also a place where the griever can find quietude and calm. The workshop will be held outdoors on 6 p.m. Sept. 7 at the Burnett Calvert Hospice House, 4559 Sixes Road, Prince Frederick, Maryland. The cost is $10.
  • Nature Informed Therapy 4-Week Workshop — Nature has a great power to heal us emotionally, and research backs this up. Time spent in natural settings can lower stress hormones, reduce feelings of anxiety and depression, and offer many other benefits. This four-week support group series will include immersive walks in nature, time spent focusing on the cycle of the seasons, and working with natural objects to both contain and express the grief experience. Locations will vary each week and are yet to be determined. The group will meet from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 21 to Oct. 12. The cost for the series is $40.

Registration is required for all these programs and can be completed by calling 888-501-7077 or emailing [email protected]. Visit www.hospicechesapeake.org/events for a complete listing of in-person and virtual groups and workshops for adults and children.

