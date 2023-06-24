Let’s Move Crew with Coldwell Banker Raised $6290 for NAMI

The Annapolis and Crofton offices of Coldwell Banker Realty, led by Liz Montaner and the Let’s Move Crew, organized the second NAMI Anne Arundel County Walk in downtown Annapolis on Saturday, June 10, 2023.

The goal of the Walk was to raise awareness and reduce stigma regarding mental health treatment. Additionally, they raised $6,290 for NAMI Maryland and NAMI Anne Arundel County chapters as part of the NAMIWalks Your Way 2023 campaign. Every dollar raised will support NAMI’s mission of improving the lives of individuals and families affected by mental illness – right here in our community.

Liz Montaner and Lori Hill of the Let’s Move Crew organized the walk and the fundraiser for the second year in a row. Passionate about mental health awareness, they have been avid supporters of the local NAMI chapter in Anne Arundel County.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

