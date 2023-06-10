June 10, 2023
Leadership Anne Arundel Announces 2023 Tribute to Community Leadership Honorees 

 Leadership Anne Arundel (LAA), the premier leadership training and networking institute in Anne Arundel County, has announced the Tribute to Community Leadership featured honorees for 2023. 

Each year, LAA hosts the Tribute to Community Leadership and Graduation Celebration, which honors graduates from the Flagship and Neighborhood Leadership Academy programs along with the Excellence in Leadership, Distinguished Graduate, and Bertina Nick Flagship Scholarship award recipients. 

According to LAA Board Chair Chris Barber, “LAA’s annual Tribute to Community Leadership is the ultimate gathering of local leaders. This exceptional event celebrates nearly 80 individuals who have significantly impacted business, government, and the community at large.” 

The Excellence in Leadership Award, selected by the LAA Board of Directors and sponsored by Live! Casino & Hotel recognizes an Anne Arundel County individual or business who has made a significant local impact on our quality of life. The 2023 Excellence in Leadership Honoree is April Nyman, President & CEO of the Arts Council of Anne Arundel County. 

According to LAA President & CEO Kris Valerio Shock, “We are excited to recognize April’s tireless leadership, transforming the Arts Council to an extremely successful advocate for funding the Arts in the community, from local after-school programs which expose children in all areas of the county to the joys of music to the funding of Maryland Hall, the Chesapeake Arts Center and other bedrock organizations in the county.” 

The Distinguished Graduate Award recognizes exceptional LAA graduates who have adopted “the heart of community trusteeship” and have made significant and notable contributions to the betterment of our community. An alumni committee of past recipients selects Distinguished Graduate Honorees. The 2023 Distinguished Graduate Honorees are: 

Janice Hayes-Williams, a graduate of the 1999 Neighborhood Leadership Academy and the 2001 Flagship program, was selected for her deep passion for history and her leadership as evident in projects such as the annual “Say My Name” ceremony in remembrance of the 1722 institutionalized patients buried at the former Crownsville State Hospital for the Negro Insane, the renaming of Whitmore Park to the People’s Park in honor of the residents who were displaced in the 70s, and, most recently, the unveiling of new storyboards in People’s Park to honor and celebrate Old 4th Ward’s vibrant history and the community that was once thrived at this site. Janice is a historian and owner of Our Legacy Tours Annapolis (OLT). 

Jon Korin, President of Bicycle Advocates for Annapolis and Anne Arundel County (BikeAAA) and a Flagship 2013 graduate, was selected for his leadership by working closely with city, county, and state officials to ensure that bicyclists and bicyclist safety are considered in government infrastructure planning and legislation. Under Jon’s leadership, BikeAAA created many programs that benefit the community, from providing bikes to those can’t afford them, to education and safety programs, creating bike safety parks for children, fighting for bike lanes and bike paths, and promoting bikes as clean transportation. 

The Bertina Nick NLA Flagship Scholarship, named for activist and community leader Bertina Larkins Nick, is awarded to a graduate of the Neighborhood Leadership Academy. The 2023 scholarship recipient will be announced during Tribute. 

The event will occur on Thursday, June 22nd, from 5:30 pm – 8:00 pm at The Hall at Live! Casino & Hotel. The program will include inspirational multimedia, remarks from featured guests, award presentations, and recognition of graduates. Sponsorship opportunities are currently available for this highest-profile event on the LAA calendar. 

For more information, visit https://leadershipaa.org/tribute. 

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County.

