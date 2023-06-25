James P. Muldoon Receives the National Guardian Award from The U.S. Coast Guard Foundation 

Photo: James P. Muldoon receives the 2023 Guardian Award from The U.S. Coast Guard Foundations Chairman of the Board, Thomas A. Allegretti. The award dinner took place in Washington D.C. on June 6. Credit: U.S Coast Guard Foundation

James P. Muldoon received the Guardian Award from the US Coast Guard Foundation at an awards dinner earlier. this month. Muldoon is one of four board members who started the Coast Guard Foundation’s Tribute to the Coast Guard 19 years ago. Since then, it has raised more than $15 million for Foundation programs that assist Coast Guard members and families. He has also started DC Sail and Brendan Sailing.

His leadership of D.C. Sail and Brendan Sailing focused his energies on helping underserved inner city youth and young people with learning differences mature using their development of sailing skills as the key ingredient of both programs.

In addition to his work with the Coast Guard Foundation Muldoon has served in leadership roles of 30 maritime organizations including chairman, Department of Homeland Security’s National Boating Safety Advisory Council; president of US SAILING; chairman of DC Sail, and founding board member of the Sailing Hall of Fame. Jim also started a charity that builds confidence in children with learning differences through sailing, The Brendan Sail Program.

Jim saw firsthand how his son, Jim Muldoon Jr., who had some learning differences, grew as a sailor with his newfound competence on the water. That inspired Jim to start Brendan Sailing.

Joanne M. Dorval, President- Brendan Sailing, had this to say at the awards banquet. “Jim Muldoon founded Brendan Sailing nearly four decades ago and his continuing leadership and financial support has insured that hundreds of youth with learning differences have successfully build self esteem through sailing. The recent nationwide expansion of the Brendan Approach using the methods proved successful in Brendan camps in Maryland and DC are possible thanks to his generous donations and leadership.”.

Richard O’Brien, VP of D.C. Sails Board of Directors added, “Chairman Muldoon was the inspiration for bringing community sailing to Washington DC through the DC Sail and its Kids Set Sail program. He has been at the helm of the organization from the beginning and has grown the sport of sailing in the District for the last 23 years to include many underprivileged D.C. youth.”

THE GUARDIAN AWARD

The Guardian Award is one of the Coast Guard Foundation’s premier honor and recognition awards. It is a national award presented once each year at one of the Foundation’s high-profile events. The award recognizes individuals, companies, or organizations who have provided significant support, or have demonstrated exemplary commitment to the Coast Guard Foundation, U.S. Coast Guard personnel and families, or members of the U.S. Armed Forces and their families.

The Foundation also considers individuals, companies, or organizations that have demonstrated significant support to educational and charitable endeavors that promote awareness of maritime affairs, the marine environment, maritime history, and other activities that develop maritime expertise or inspire future generations of maritime service. The Guardian Award celebrates those who support Coast Guard members while they protect our Nation, our citizens, and our national interests.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

