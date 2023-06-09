Inmate Attempts Armed Escape at Jennifer Road Detention Center

A 35-year-old Baltimore man incarcerated at the Jennifer Road Detention Center, attemptrd a daring escape on Thursday morning.

On June 8, 2023, at approximately 10:15 am ANne Arundel County Police officers responded to a report of an assault of an employee at the Jennifer Road Detention Center, 131 Jennifer Road in Annapolis.

During their investigation, officers learned that the suspect, an inmate, gained entry into an unoccupied office within the kitchen area of the facility. Inside that office, the suspect opened a locked cabinet and obtained a kitchen knife.

After obtaining the knife, the suspect encountered two female contractual kitchen employees and grabbed one of them. As the second employee fled to get assistance, the suspect held onto the victim and attempted to move toward the kitchen exit.

As the suspect neared the exit, a detention officer came through the door and within less than one minute of the victim being grabbed by the suspect, the detention officer was able to engage, disarm, and restrain the suspect.

There were no reported physical injuries as a result of the incident. The suspect was charged accordingly.

It is unclear why the suspect was being held at the facility; however, he is facing an escape charge in Carroll County for an incident in January 2023.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

