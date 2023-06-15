Infant Killed in Parking Lot Accident After Walking Near Car

An infant was struck and klilled by a car last night in western Anne Arundel County.

On June 14, 2023, at approximately 5:30 pm Anne Arundel County Police officers were dispatched to a traffic crash in the 3600 block of Laurel – Fort Meade Road that involved a pedestrian.

The investigation revealed that a 2019 Nissan Pathfinder was stopped in a commercial parking lot after discharging two passengers. One passenger and the driver conversed, and at the conclusion, the passenger walked to the rear of the Pathfinder.

At that same time, a 23-month-old male child emerged from a carport area and walked within inches of the front of the Pathfinder while it remained stopped. The driver started to move forward, not seeing the child, and the child was struck.

The child was pronounced deceased at an area hospital.

