June 15, 2023
Annapolis, US 73 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens Spring
Menu
LATEST NEWS
10 NFL Rookies To Look Out For In 2023 Annapolis-Based Smithey Law Group to Offer Free LGBTQ+ Hotline for Employment Issues Can You Help The Salvation Army With Their Capital Campaign? A Message From Canton Restaurant Free Motorcycle Safety Classes This Weekend
Local News

Infant Killed in Parking Lot Accident After Walking Near Car

An infant was struck and klilled by a car last night in western Anne Arundel County.

On June 14, 2023, at approximately 5:30 pm Anne Arundel County Police officers were dispatched to a traffic crash in the 3600 block of Laurel – Fort Meade Road that involved a pedestrian.

The investigation revealed that a 2019 Nissan Pathfinder was stopped in a commercial parking lot after discharging two passengers. One passenger and the driver conversed, and at the conclusion, the passenger walked to the rear of the Pathfinder.

At that same time, a 23-month-old male child emerged from a carport area and walked within inches of the front of the Pathfinder while it remained stopped. The driver started to move forward, not seeing the child, and the child was struck.

The child was pronounced deceased at an area hospital.

Previous Article

Tickets are On Sale Now for the 18th Annual Boatyard Beach Bash

 Next Article

Tickets On Sale for 26th Annual Eastport a Rockin’

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

Eastport A Rockin

Eastport A Rockin

AHD-230-300×300-English-FA

AHD-230-300×300-English-FA

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

ABC Events 2023

ABC Events 2023

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

MHEC 2022

MHEC 2022

Paca Girlfriends 2023

Paca Girlfriends 2023

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Father’s Day 2023v2-1 (1) copy

Father’s Day 2023v2-1 (1) copy

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

BoatDonationAMM

BoatDonationAMM

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Liquified Creative

Liquified Creative

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu