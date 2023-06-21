How Technology Has Improved the Residential Home Portfolio Underwriting Process

Advancements in technology have not only made life easier for everyone, but they have also extended their applications in various industries, including insurance. The insurance sector has undergone several transformations in the past few years, and each change promises to ease the underwriting process. Residential home insurance has always been an area that insurance companies have faced challenges in when it comes to underwriting. However, expert Brandon Gilkey says innovation and technology have made it possible to simplify and streamline the underwriting process, making it more accurate and efficient.

1. Automated Valuation Models

One of the biggest challenges in the underwriting process is determining a property’s value. The traditional approach required an appraiser to inspect the property and provide a valuation assessment. Automated Valuation Models (AVMs) have become possible to automate this process, making it more efficient and faster. This allows insurers to instantly obtain an accurate property valuation from a source of their choice, like a third-party vendor specializing in property risk solutions.

2. Risk Assessment Tools

Underwriting decisions are always based on how much risk a particular property poses to the insurer. With the advancement of technology, it is now possible to analyze various factors automatically to predict the potential risk of insuring a particular property. These factors include weather patterns, crime trends, and natural disasters in the area. These predictive analytics algorithms provide a complete picture of the type of risk the property potentially poses.

3. Digital Records Management

Brandon Gilkey says residential home portfolio underwriting can be a time-consuming process, often requiring an enormous amount of paperwork. This paperwork includes property records, inspection reports, and policy documents. However, with the advent of technology, the physical process of storing and managing this information has become a thing of the past. These documents can now be digitized and stored in a single location, making it easier for insurance underwriters to access, store, and manage them more effectively. This also allows underwriters to analyze the data and make decisions faster, minimizing turnaround time.

4. Mobile Solutions

Insurance underwriters are constantly traveling to different locations to evaluate properties. With the introduction of mobile solutions, they no longer have to spend time manually collecting information and taking notes. They can now record their findings on their mobile devices using cloud-based platforms and upload this information anywhere, anytime. This enables underwriters to work more efficiently and effectively, giving them the data to make informed decisions quickly.

5. Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence

Machine learning and artificial intelligence continue to make their mark in the insurance sector. Insurers can use this technology to develop predictive models that offer insights to identify risks and prevent losses. With the information obtained from machine learning and artificial intelligence, underwriters can determine the most appropriate premium rates, resulting in more accurate underwriting decisions and improved customer acquisition.

6. Digital Communication

The traditional underwriting process often requires a lot of communication between the insurer and the customer. This is usually done through phone calls, emails, or physical meetings. However, technology has made it possible to streamline this process with digital communication tools. These allow insurers to provide customers with real-time updates and detailed information about their policies quickly and easily.

Conclusion

Technology has revolutionized many industries, and the insurance sector is no exception. With advances like automated valuation models, risk assessment tools, digital records management, mobile solutions, machine learning, and artificial intelligence, it is now easier than ever to underwrite residential homes and properties. Insurance underwriters can make more informed decisions faster, thereby minimizing turnaround time. Ultimately, this provides a better customer experience by simplifying the insurance process and ensuring that homeowners’ insurance needs are securely and adequately handled. Technology will continue to drive innovation and expansion in the insurance sector, enabling underwriters to stay ahead of the curve and provide customers with the best possible service.

