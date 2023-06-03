How Clean A/C Refrigeration Can Improve Your Car’s Performance

Driving around with a dirty HVAC system is never wise. It’s especially harmful on hot summer days when temperatures inside a parked car can increase by up to 20 degrees in an hour. You need the cool comfort your vehicle’s A/C affords. A clean A/C system with proper freon for car ensures you enjoy the full cooling power it can provide.

Benefits of a Clean A/C System

Your vehicle’s A/C can accumulate dirt and debris over time. The cabin air filter is the most obvious component where buildup occurs, but trapped moisture in the system can affect performance and air quality. A clean air conditioning system offers several advantages:

Better air quality: Your A/C won't circulate dust, pollen, and particulates that could provoke respiratory issues. You also reduce the likelihood of mold, mildew buildup, and unpleasant odors.

Enhanced cooling performance: Cleaning your A/C improves cooling efficiency. Your system circulates cooler air in your cabin, improving your comfort.

Lower maintenance costs: Regular cleaning can reduce the chance of expensive repairs in the future. It also prevents excess wear on the compressor, evaporator, and condenser.

Improved fuel efficiency: A dirty A/C forces your engine to work harder. Once cleaned, your vehicle's fuel economy returns to normal.

Cleaner interiors: Cleaning the A/C can avert issues such as damp upholstery and condensation on the windshield.

A clean A/C positively impacts more than just the air conditioning itself. It helps maintain fuel efficiency, interior cleanliness, and more money in your pocket.

When To Clean Your A/C

Periodic maintenance is key for a clean A/C system. Changing the cabin air filter every six months is standard practice for most vehicles. Auto-care experts usually recommend servicing your A/C one to two times yearly, depending on factors like climate, humidity, and driving conditions. You can determine a proper schedule for cleaning your A/C system using these guidelines.

Cleaning your A/C may require flushing the system. This typically involves sending an A/C flushing solution through with blasted condensed air to push debris out. Besides the solution, it also requires a flushing tool, a set of manifold pressure gauges, and a vacuum pump. You may also need to spray the condenser with clean water to rinse off visible dirt.

Flushing the A/C is also a critical step before recharging the system. If you have intermediate to advanced DIY auto maintenance skills, learning how to recharge car AC is useful. You can save money and perform this task on your schedule. You’ll need the manifold gauges to properly monitor pressure during the recharger process, the correct refrigerant type, and PPE, such as gloves and safety goggles.

Where To Buy Your Supplies

You’ll need the correct tools and supplies to perform any maintenance on your A/C system. Check your owner’s manual to confirm the refrigerant type your vehicle uses. Models manufactured after 1992 typically use either R-134a or R1234yf refrigerant. A reputable auto parts and accessories retailer will have the refrigerant, gauges, tools, and PPE necessary to do the job right.

