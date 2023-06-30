June 30, 2023
Annapolis, US 77 F
LATEST NEWS
How Annapolis Locals Can Increase the Value of Their Savings 9 Tips For Providing Quality Treatment To Patients In Their Homes Daily News Brief | June 30, 2023 Baysox Drop Another Game to Patriots The July 4th Naturalization Ceremony at the Paca Gardens
Local News

How Annapolis Locals Can Increase the Value of Their Savings

Families and individuals across the U.S. have been hit hard over the last few years with rising costs, interest rates, and the lasting impact of the pandemic, so taking stock of finances and ensuring you’re getting the best value from your savings and investments is key. This text pulls together a few simple ideas to help you plan your finances.

Take an Audit of Your Current Position

This is a really useful place to start regarding financial planning, as it’s impossible to make decisions without a clear picture of where you are. Gather information on your current income and expenditures, including all bills, debts, loans, and regular expenses. Look at your savings and investments, including your pensions, and set clear goals for what you want to achieve financially in the short and long term.

Explore Alternative Forms of Investment

Many people settle for regular savings accounts, but these are often not the most profitable ways to save. If you’re open to taking more risks for potentially higher rewards, then exploring some alternatives is a good idea. One of these is Contracts For Difference (CFDs), a form of derivatives trading contract where investors speculate on the future market price of underlying assets. If you find yourself asking how do CFDs work, then be sure to do your research if it’s something you’re interested in.

Make Some Simple Switches

If you don’t want to do anything drastic, you might be able to increase the value of your savings with a few simple moves. Many people worry that higher interest rates are always a bad thing, as it increases the cost of borrowing, but it can be a positive when it comes to savings. Review your current savings account rates and see if you could switch to better interest rates. Many banks won’t automatically give customers better rates when the base rate increases, so it pays to shop around.

Take Expert Advice

Unless you’re very confident or have relevant experience, it’s a good idea to get advice from a financial advisor or broker before making any big decisions. If you value face-to-face interactions, shop around for local advice in Annapolis or ask family and friends for recommendations. This is one of the most reliable ways to get valuable information from people you can trust.

Don’t sit back and do nothing – every penny counts, and you’ll be glad you made changes when you see your savings start to grow.

Stephanie Maris

Stephanie Maris

Stefanie is a local blogger and social media content marketer from Maryland and most recently a wife and a mother. She has an unhealthy obsession with puns, sarcasm and caffeinated beverages.

