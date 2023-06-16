June 16, 2023
Local News

Gun Locks Coming to More Libraries

Officials from the Anne Arundel County Public Library (AACPL) and the Anne Arundel County Department of Health announced the expansion of their successful pilot program to distribute gun safety locks to three additional county library branches. More than 1,000 locks have already been given out at Busch Annapolis, Eastport-Annapolis Neck, and Glen Burnie libraries, and starting today, eligible county residents can also receive gun locks at the Deale, Odenton, and Severn libraries.  

“Our plan has always been to expand this program to more libraries so that more residents who want free gunlocks can get them,” said Dr. Tonii Gedin, Acting Health Officer for Anne Arundel County. “We are really encouraged by the number of people who are taking advantage of this safety measure and look forward to offering it at all county libraries in the future.” 

“We are happy to be able to bring the gun safety lock program to more library branches,” said Library CEO Skip Auld. “Libraries are trusted community resources and the success of this initial pilot program surely indicates that residents want to do their part to reduce gun violence.” 

“It is clear from the feedback we received from residents that this program is a step in the right direction that will help to save lives,” said County Executive Pittman. “I am thrilled that we can make these gun locks available in more locations.” 

The expansion comes as June is designated as Gun Violence Awareness Month. County residents aged 18 years old and up can receive up to two gun safety locks per household daily. No proof of residency is required. Visit the library’s website for a listing of operating hours and directions to the impacted branches. This partnership marks the first such effort in the state of Maryland.  

