Graduation Congratulations to Broadbeck High Seniors

While many thought they’d be graduating from Broadneck High School this week, it appears that they all were misled and actually graduated from Broadbeck High School.

According to Bob Mosier, the spokesperson for the Anne Arundel County Public Schools, this was a printer error and the proof copy approved by the school was indeed correct. Seniors will be contacted about a corrected diploma!

Good morning, families of the Class of 2023,

First, another congratulations! Last night’s ceremony was wonderful, and our newest alumni shined on stage as they were celebrated for their accomplishments!

And now, for the true reason for this email. After the ceremony last night, we were alerted to the typo on the diplomas that incorrectly spelled our school’s name. We did our best to try and track down what happened, but other than digging through our own emails to find the paper trail, there wasn’t much as far as a remedy is concerned that could have happened last night. Overnight and very early this morning, we were able to confirm with the company who printed our diplomas that our proof was indeed approved correctly, with the spelling of our school’s name and all other standardized information appearing exactly as it should have. Somewhere between us approving our diploma proof and the printing process an error was made, according to the representative of the company. Though it does not seem to be an error on the school’s behalf, I sincerely and wholeheartedly apologize that it occurred at all. It is an error that I find unacceptable, but luckily is also one that can be remedied.

Please know that we are working with the company today to rectify the error and produce reprints of every diploma to be mailed to each senior’s home. I will not know the timeline of that process until we have a few more conversations today, but I can promise you it will be done as fast as we can possibly make it happen. Our seniors deserve correct diplomas and we will make that happen.

I want to be clear that this is in no way the fault of anyone at Central Office of AACPS – diploma printing is done at the school level in direct partnership with the printing company. Our colleagues at Central Office bear no responsibility for this error.

As soon as we have a timeframe and delivery method confirmed, I will reach back out to you to notify you. Again, please accept my apologies and I truly hope this error did not dampen the spirits and celebration of our graduates. Should you have any questions, please reach out to me directly.

Thank you,

Rachel Kennelly

Letter sent to families of the class of 2023 at Broadneck High