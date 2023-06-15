Governor Moore Declares June as Adaptive Boating Month

Governor Wes Moore has proclaimed that June is Adaptive Boating Month in Maryland, continuing an initiative started five years ago to bring awareness to adaptive boating and access challenges faced by citizens with disabilities. Governor Moore states in the proclamation, “Maryland commends CRAB for its successful efforts and acknowledges the vital importance of the Adaptive Boating Center to Annapolis and our state.”

“We are honored to be included in this significant proclamation. CRAB is proud to be an innovator in adaptive boating and is thrilled to have such impactful support from our state’s leaders,” said CRAB Chairman Jim Nolan, “It is efforts like this that make outdoor recreational activities and access to Chesapeake Bay key components for improving the lives of people with disabilities around the state. With the opening of the Annapolis Adaptive Boating Center, Maryland is a leader in recreational boating accessibility.”

This Saturday, June 10th, marked the 24th Don Backe Memorial Regatta, named for CRAB’s founder. The regatta is hosted annually at the Annapolis Yacht Club Sailing Center. Maryland Department of Disabilities Secretary, Carol Beatty, presented Governor Moore’s Proclamation declaring June 2023 as “Adaptive Boating Month.” Secretary Beatty attended the May 2nd ribbon cutting for the CRAB Adaptive Boating Center, where she said, “The beauty of sailing and the beauty of the ADA have come together to provide a wonderful impact for CRAB guests in this project. This amazing project will serve so many people with disabilities and continue to make a difference for them.”

Chesapeake Region Accessible Boating (CRAB) was founded on the principle that people with disabilities can and should be able to live fulfilling and joyful lives by having meaningful therapeutic recreation. “Approximately two-thirds of people with disabilities in the United States do not participate in sports, a significantly lower percentage than their able-bodied peers. CRAB provides a recreational activity on the beautiful Chesapeake Bay that has served to bring great quality of life to tens of thousands of people with a disability,” said CRAB President and CEO Paul Bollinger Jr.

CRAB opened the new Adaptive Boating Center in April 2023, just in time for this year’s boating season. In the new flagship facility, CRAB expects to triple the number of guests participating in its programs by expanding offerings and increasing fleet size and diversity. The premier facility offers a new floating dock marina, an adapted power catamaran that can host 5 wheelchair users, caregivers, and friends, along with CRAB’s six adapted sailboats and a fully adapted sip/puff-controlled sailboat for guests with quadriplegia.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

