June 10, 2023
Annapolis, US 83 F
Homestead Gardens Spring
Leadership Anne Arundel Announces 2023 Tribute to Community Leadership Honorees  Google, Twitter Veteran Joins Crosby Marketing Local Business Spotlight: Prosper Start The Adventure In Reading (STAIR)-Annapolis Celebrates Graduations OPINION: Waste and US Navy are Synonymous
Google, Twitter Veteran Joins Crosby Marketing

Sven Reigle has joined Crosby Marketing Communications in the newly created position of Vice President of Data Science & Performance Marketing. He will be a catalyst to accelerate the firm’s use of data science, artificial intelligence, attribution modeling, and marketing automation to optimize the results of client programs.  

For the past decade, Reigle held senior-level roles with Google and Twitter, with a focus on serving federal government and nonprofit advocacy clients. He led Google’s work on the $70 million 2020 Census campaign, $20 million in paid search for COVID campaigns on behalf of the Department of Health & Human Services, and influencer and creator partnerships for the National Pork Board. Prior to that, he spent four years at Twitter.

“Sven will help us drive greater innovation in using data streams, AI technologies and predictive modeling strategies,” said Crosby President & CEO Raymond Crosby. “From creative testing to media optimization to integrated program measurement, we’re unlocking new opportunities to deliver stronger marketing performance.”

Local Business Spotlight: Prosper

Leadership Anne Arundel Announces 2023 Tribute to Community Leadership Honorees 

