Food Bank Raises $80,000 at Feeding Hope

The Anne Arundel County Food Bank announced that its second annual Feeding Hope event, presented by M&T Bank on May 18th, 2023, raised over $80,000 to help meet the unprecedented increase in requests for food assistance throughout Anne Arundel County. Over 200 food bank supporters attended the Homestead Gardens in Davidsonville event and came together to raise funds to help our food-insecure neighbors fill their tables with fresh, nutritious food for themselves and their families.

Each year, the Anne Arundel County Food Bank recognizes that meeting the needs of our community takes collective action and recognizes our Hunger Heroes. Hunger Heroes are those individuals and businesses that go above and beyond to help not just the Anne Arundel County Food Bank but, more importantly, our neighbors facing food insecurity. This year’s Hunger Heroes include the following honorees:

Lifetime Impact: Rick Smoak & David Petrillo

The Lifetime Impact Award is given to an individual who, over time, has contributed significant expertise, passion, and commitment to AACFB. The AACFB recognized Rick Smoak and David Petrillo for their tremendous impact on our programs. Over the past eight years, they have worked to pick up food donations throughout the County and have logged thousands of miles in service to the Anne Arundel County Food Bank.



The Lifetime Impact Award is given to an individual who, over time, has contributed significant expertise, passion, and commitment to AACFB. The AACFB recognized Rick Smoak and David Petrillo for their tremendous impact on our programs. Over the past eight years, they have worked to pick up food donations throughout the County and have logged thousands of miles in service to the Anne Arundel County Food Bank. Commitment to Service: Midshipman Action Group

The Commitment to Service award honors an individual or group who significantly impacted the organization during the previous year. The AACFB honored the Midshipman Action Group for their service this past year and their long-standing relationship over the past 13 years. The Midshipman Action Group has focused on multiple Food Bank projects throughout this time to assist our local neighbors in need. One such project enabled AACFB to triple its fresh produce storage capacity. Their annual drive has provided cumulatively over 486,561 pounds of food to our food bank.



The Commitment to Service award honors an individual or group who significantly impacted the organization during the previous year. The AACFB honored the Midshipman Action Group for their service this past year and their long-standing relationship over the past 13 years. The Midshipman Action Group has focused on multiple Food Bank projects throughout this time to assist our local neighbors in need. One such project enabled AACFB to triple its fresh produce storage capacity. Their annual drive has provided cumulatively over 486,561 pounds of food to our food bank. Community Partner: Crosby Marketing Communications

The Community Partner Award spotlights businesses and service groups that have gone above and beyond to support the mission of AACFB. Throughout the years, Crosby Marketing Communications has responded with significant support each time they heard of a challenge confronting the Food Bank. When our major spring food drive was canceled for the second year in a row due to the pandemic, Crosby Marketing Communications offered a Matching Gift Challenge of $50,000. Over the past five years, they have donated over $240,000 to the Anne Arundel County Food Bank and with their three matching gifts, have inspired an additional $490,000 of giving in support of our work.

Overall, the event was extremely successful, uplifting, and full of hope. Event attendees were treated to small plates from ten local restaurants, fine wine, beer, margaritas, and live music by Red Betty & The Ruckus. The program portion of the event was led by the Master of Ceremonies, Michael Hughes, who, along with a matching challenge from Sisco Associates, inspired the crowd to raise an additional $21,000.

Community support comes at a time when the Anne Arundel County Food Bank (AACFB) is seeing an increase in food needs in the County. In 2023, AACFB has seen pantry visits increase dramatically each month, now up to 52,000 service points in March. This high level of need rivals the height of the pandemic.

The AACFB thanks their presenting event sponsor, M&T Bank, and every Feeding Hope event supporter who helped raise money to support their work to ensure everyone has enough to eat in Anne Arundel County. If you could not attend and still want to help, please consider donating today at www.aafoodbank.org/donate.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

