FINAL WEEKEND: Art Between The Creeks

Local artists of Art Between the Creeks will host an opening reception for the public for its spring show from 6-9 p.m. on Friday, June 9, at Backyard Boats. In classic Eastport fashion, guests will arrive in attire ranging from “just sanded my boat” jeans to “date night” outfits and everything in between. All are welcome to this free party, where you may shop for artwork and boats in the same space.

Twenty local artists will exhibit their work in the 2023 Spring Show titled “AI: Artist Integrity.” Artists include Cindy Fletcher-Holden, John Bildahl, Mike Brown, Jason Duden, Lorraine Ellerson, Keith Fletcher, Dimitri Fotos, Merrilyne Hendrickson, Channing Houston, Jeff Huntington, Leonard Koscianaski, Kendyl Lawson, Charles Lawrence, Julie Phung, Eric Roberge, Camilla Schwarz, Matt Stone, Sandy Travis-Bildahl, Sigrid Trumpy, and Molly Winans.

Art Between the Creeks was founded as a showcase for non-traditional, local art: the kind of artwork you won’t find on Main Street Annapolis. Guests can expect photography, paintings, drawings, prints, and mixed media work for sale. They can also expect complimentary beverages and snacks. Donations at the bar will benefit the Box of Rain youth program at the Annapolis Maritime Museum.

Cindy Fletcher-Holden, co-founder of Art Between the Creeks, says, “When people come to one of our opening receptions for the first time, they always say to me, ‘Wow! What a cool space!’ When we created Art Between the Creeks, I thought it was a one-off event. I’m as surprised as anyone that our small art show has grown into a biannual show, 20 years later, with hundreds of people showing up to look at artwork. It’s the best party in town!”

The public is encouraged to attend the party but also to see the art in the daylight in the historic Backyard Boats warehouse. The “AI” show will be on display from opening day, June 9, through June 18, Saturdays from 10 am to 6 pm and Sunday from noon to 5 pm.

For more information, visit Art Between the Creeks on Facebook, backyardboats.com or email [email protected].

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

