June 14, 2023
Annapolis, US 67 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens Spring
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Milly and Ronny Get New Body Armor Cultivating Respect: A Guide for Nurturing Compassionate and Mindful Youngsters HM2 Buck for Hope Foundation to Host Second Annual Gala on June 24th Anne Arundel County Council Passes $2.1 Billion Budget Literature and Labyrinths are Part of Grief Workshops
Life In The Area

FINAL WEEKEND: Art Between The Creeks

Local artists of Art Between the Creeks will host an opening reception for the public for its spring show from 6-9 p.m. on Friday, June 9, at Backyard Boats. In classic Eastport fashion, guests will arrive in attire ranging from “just sanded my boat” jeans to “date night” outfits and everything in between. All are welcome to this free party, where you may shop for artwork and boats in the same space.

Twenty local artists will exhibit their work in the 2023 Spring Show titled “AI: Artist Integrity.” Artists include Cindy Fletcher-Holden, John Bildahl, Mike Brown, Jason Duden, Lorraine Ellerson, Keith Fletcher, Dimitri Fotos, Merrilyne Hendrickson, Channing Houston, Jeff Huntington, Leonard Koscianaski, Kendyl Lawson, Charles Lawrence, Julie Phung, Eric Roberge, Camilla Schwarz, Matt Stone, Sandy Travis-Bildahl, Sigrid Trumpy, and Molly Winans.

Art Between the Creeks was founded as a showcase for non-traditional, local art: the kind of artwork you won’t find on Main Street Annapolis. Guests can expect photography, paintings, drawings, prints, and mixed media work for sale. They can also expect complimentary beverages and snacks. Donations at the bar will benefit the Box of Rain youth program at the Annapolis Maritime Museum.

Cindy Fletcher-Holden, co-founder of Art Between the Creeks, says, “When people come to one of our opening receptions for the first time, they always say to me, ‘Wow! What a cool space!’ When we created Art Between the Creeks, I thought it was a one-off event. I’m as surprised as anyone that our small art show has grown into a biannual show, 20 years later, with hundreds of people showing up to look at artwork. It’s the best party in town!”

The public is encouraged to attend the party but also to see the art in the daylight in the historic Backyard Boats warehouse. The “AI” show will be on display from opening day, June 9, through June 18, Saturdays from 10 am to 6 pm and Sunday from noon to 5 pm.

For more information, visit Art Between the Creeks on Facebook, backyardboats.com  or email [email protected].

Previous Article

3 Things That Can Improve Your Life (But Are Difficult in the Moment)

 Next Article

How COTI is Tackling the Issue of Volatility in Cryptocurrency Payments

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

Eastport A Rockin

Eastport A Rockin

AHD-230-300×300-English-FA

AHD-230-300×300-English-FA

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

ABC Events 2023

ABC Events 2023

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Liquified Creative

Liquified Creative

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

MHEC 2022

MHEC 2022

Paca Girlfriends 2023

Paca Girlfriends 2023

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Father’s Day 2023v2-1 (1) copy

Father’s Day 2023v2-1 (1) copy

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

BoatDonationAMM

BoatDonationAMM

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu