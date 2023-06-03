June 3, 2023
Annapolis, US 69 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens Spring
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Unlocking the Potential of Game Funding: Tips for Sourcing Capital Family-Friendly. Annapolis Pride Parade & Festival Brings Throngs to Downtown (PHOTOS) CBF: Blue Crab Population Improving, Concerns Remain Scenic Rivers Land Trust Protects 158 More Acres Local Business Spotlight: Modern Dermatology
Life In The Area

Family-Friendly. Annapolis Pride Parade & Festival Brings Throngs to Downtown (PHOTOS)

The streets were filled with rainbows and plenty of glitter today as the Annapolis Pride Parade and Festival took to the streets of Annapolis. This was the City’s 3rd Annual Parade and Festival (cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID) and the crowds continued to grow.

Merchants downtown rolled out the red carpet for everyone with specials and pride-themed decoration. From Darim at the world’s-best flower stand to Luna Blu to Cafe Ole–everyone was busy and smiling! Local politicians spotted in the parade included Delegates Dana Jones and Heather Bagnall, County Executive Steuart Pittman, Mayor Gavin Buckley, Sheriff Everett Sesker, Prince George’s County Executive and US Senate Candidate Angela Alsobrooks, and <aryland Comptroller Brooke Lierman.

The theme of this year’s parade and festival celebration is “Protecting LGBTQIA+ Youth.”

Just like the previous two parades this year’s event began at Amos Garrett Boulevard and West Street, and finished at Calvert and Clay Streets. Nearly 140 groups from around the state marched in the parade which was emceed by two fabulous drag queens at the Graduate Hotel!

This year’s event featured a “kid zone” including face painting, a balloon artist, and an obstacle course. Local advocacy group PFLAG provided support to parents with queer children and answered questions on how to best support their LGBTQIA+ child.

Annapolis resident Molly Estabrook was the parade’s Grand Marshal.

Nearly 200 artisans, businesses and community organizations had festive tables and tents in the People’s Park, along West Street, between Calvert Street and Church Circle, and in adjacent parking lots.

The entertainment lineup on two stages at the festival featured more than ten musical acts including; Bryce Bowyn, L.Rodgers, Honey Sol, C. Rafter, Ronshaye Clark, M.E.G.A. YOUTH, Priddy Music Academy and more!

More than 45 businesses and organizations sponsored this year’s event.

Have a look for yourself!

And a video to boot!

Previous Article

CBF: Blue Crab Population Improving, Concerns Remain

 Next Article

Unlocking the Potential of Game Funding: Tips for Sourcing Capital

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

Eastport A Rockin

Eastport A Rockin

AHD-230-300×300-English-FA

AHD-230-300×300-English-FA

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

ABC Events 2023

ABC Events 2023

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Liquified Creative

Liquified Creative

ICONS_EOA300x300

ICONS_EOA300x300

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

MHEC 2022

MHEC 2022

Paca Girlfriends 2023

Paca Girlfriends 2023

FFAC 500 x 500 GIF

FFAC 500 x 500 GIF

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

BoatDonationAMM

BoatDonationAMM

submitevent

submitevent

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu