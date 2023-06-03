Family-Friendly. Annapolis Pride Parade & Festival Brings Throngs to Downtown (PHOTOS)

The streets were filled with rainbows and plenty of glitter today as the Annapolis Pride Parade and Festival took to the streets of Annapolis. This was the City’s 3rd Annual Parade and Festival (cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID) and the crowds continued to grow.

Merchants downtown rolled out the red carpet for everyone with specials and pride-themed decoration. From Darim at the world’s-best flower stand to Luna Blu to Cafe Ole–everyone was busy and smiling! Local politicians spotted in the parade included Delegates Dana Jones and Heather Bagnall, County Executive Steuart Pittman, Mayor Gavin Buckley, Sheriff Everett Sesker, Prince George’s County Executive and US Senate Candidate Angela Alsobrooks, and <aryland Comptroller Brooke Lierman.

The theme of this year’s parade and festival celebration is “Protecting LGBTQIA+ Youth.”



Just like the previous two parades this year’s event began at Amos Garrett Boulevard and West Street, and finished at Calvert and Clay Streets. Nearly 140 groups from around the state marched in the parade which was emceed by two fabulous drag queens at the Graduate Hotel!

This year’s event featured a “kid zone” including face painting, a balloon artist, and an obstacle course. Local advocacy group PFLAG provided support to parents with queer children and answered questions on how to best support their LGBTQIA+ child.



Annapolis resident Molly Estabrook was the parade’s Grand Marshal.



Nearly 200 artisans, businesses and community organizations had festive tables and tents in the People’s Park, along West Street, between Calvert Street and Church Circle, and in adjacent parking lots.



The entertainment lineup on two stages at the festival featured more than ten musical acts including; Bryce Bowyn, L.Rodgers, Honey Sol, C. Rafter, Ronshaye Clark, M.E.G.A. YOUTH, Priddy Music Academy and more!

More than 45 businesses and organizations sponsored this year’s event.

Have a look for yourself!

And a video to boot!

