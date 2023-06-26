Edgewater Woman Victim of Armed Carjacking in Own Driveway

The Anne Arundel County Police are searching for four suspects wanted in an armed carjacking that happened the evening of June 24th in Edgewater.

On June 24, 2023, at approximately 9:30 p.m., Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to a report of an armed carjacking that just occurred in the 300 block of Hamlet Circle in Edgewater.

Officers met with the elderly female victim, who advised she was sitting in her vehicle in the driveway of her residence. The victim was approached by three black males and one black female, whom she believed arrived in a white sedan. The suspects began to bang on the victim’s windows, and one of the male suspects produced a black handgun and pointed it at the victim.

The victim got out of the vehicle, and the black female suspect took the victim’s purse. The suspects pushed the victim to the ground, got into her vehicle, and fled toward Mitchells Chance Road.

The white sedan fled as the suspects fled in the victim’s vehicle. The victim suffered minor injuries and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Officers located the victim’s unoccupied vehicle a short time later in the area of Central Avenue and Beards Point Road.

Southern District detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact 410-222-1960 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

