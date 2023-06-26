June 26, 2023
Annapolis, US 84 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens Spring
Menu
LATEST NEWS
COMING SOON: Pablo Cruise, Jim Messina, and “Laughs For Lori” Pasadena Man Robbed at Gunpoint After Ordering Escort Via an App Edgewater Woman Victim of Armed Carjacking in Own Driveway Crab Feast Tickets On Sale Now All You Need to Know About Independence Day in Annapolis and Beyond
Local News

Edgewater Woman Victim of Armed Carjacking in Own Driveway

The Anne Arundel County Police are searching for four suspects wanted in an armed carjacking that happened the evening of June 24th in Edgewater.

On June 24, 2023, at approximately 9:30 p.m., Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to a report of an armed carjacking that just occurred in the 300 block of Hamlet Circle in Edgewater.

Officers met with the elderly female victim, who advised she was sitting in her vehicle in the driveway of her residence.  The victim was approached by three black males and one black female, whom she believed arrived in a white sedan. The suspects began to bang on the victim’s windows, and one of the male suspects produced a black handgun and pointed it at the victim.

The victim got out of the vehicle, and the black female suspect took the victim’s purse. The suspects pushed the victim to the ground, got into her vehicle, and fled toward Mitchells Chance Road.

The white sedan fled as the suspects fled in the victim’s vehicle. The victim suffered minor injuries and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Officers located the victim’s unoccupied vehicle a short time later in the area of Central Avenue and Beards Point Road. 

Southern District detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact 410-222-1960 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

Previous Article

Crab Feast Tickets On Sale Now

 Next Article

Pasadena Man Robbed at Gunpoint After Ordering Escort Via an App

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ABC Events 2023

ABC Events 2023

AHD-230-300×300-English-FA

AHD-230-300×300-English-FA

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

MHEC 2022

MHEC 2022

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Father’s Day 2023v2-1 (1) copy

Father’s Day 2023v2-1 (1) copy

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

BoatDonationAMM

BoatDonationAMM

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Liquified Creative

Liquified Creative

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu