Daily News Brief | June 9, 2023

Major sewage leak in Linthicum and Stony Run. Canton Restaurant is closing for good at the end of the month. A TON of events, including Art Between The Creeks, Annapolis Arts Day, the LSO’s season finale, Dinner Under the Stars, Annapolis Blues Game, Bands in the Sand, Summer Concert Series at City Dock, and the final two days of Icons in Transformation! Whew!

And like we do every Friday, Annapolis Subaru and I met up with some animals from the SPCA of Anne Arundel County. In this week’s Canines & Crosstreks, we meet Bluey, Bingo, and Ludo!!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Good morning, it’s Friday, June 9th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County!

They say the air will be a bit better today and a lot better tomorrow! We can hope. Anyhow, we have a little news and a lot of events, so let’s get into it. Shall we?

98,000 gallons of sewage overflowed into Stony Run, a tributary of the Patapsco River. It was the result of a hose that was jammed into a sewer main pipe sometime on Saturday. The leak was located and stopped on Tuesday by the Department of Public Works. The area has been treated with lime and the health department recommends anyone who comes into contact with the water in Stony Rin in Linthicum to be sure and wash thoroughly. The area is posted and is expected to remain closed through the 14th of the month.

Some sad news, without much of an explanation. The Canton Restaurant in West Annapolis is closing for good at the end of the month. They changed their website today with a message thanking their customers. They were the City’s first Chinese restaurant and had been in that same location since 1960. So sad to see a legacy business like that close.

OK, all of the event organizers really need to have a meeting and divvy up dates because there are SO many events happening this week that I want to go to them all, but can’t.

Art Between the Creeks. This is a funky Eastport art exhibit. Come as you are tonight from 6 pm to 9 pm at Backyard Boats near the Chart House. It’s Eastport, so it’s different. The opening reception is tonight, and the show runs through June 18th but only Saturdays from 10 am to 6 pm and Sundays from noon to 5 pm. Do check it out!

Saturday is the big day. There is Pints 4 Paws at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium from 2 pm to 6 pm. Bring your favorite four-legged friend and I do recommend you slide out of that right into the tailgate and second home game for Annapolis’ newest sports team–the Annapolis Blues–a minor league soccer team. Gametime at 7 pm and tickets are available at AnnapolisBlues.com.

Saturday is also Arts Day in Annapolis. Just walk around the Arts District and there will be a ton of stuff from a new exhibition at Maryland Hall by Craig Colorusso, plein air artists will be about, and plenty of other opportunities to engage in our robust arts scene in Annapolis. From Maryland Hall to Church Circle. And cap it off with Dinner Under the Stars.

And wrapping up the Maryland Hall evening will be the finale of the Londontown Symphony Orchestra’s season at 7pm. Violinist Qing Li of the BSO will join the LSO. The LSO is a great local orchestra.

And if you have tickets to the sold-out Bands in the Sand for the CBF, that is happening on Saturday night as well. And if you see me there, please say hello.

Sunday sees the return of the Art in Public Places Summer Concert Series at City Dock in Annapolis. Not sure who is playing this week, but that gets underway at 6 pm.

And finally, this is your final two days to see the fantastic art installation at ASt. Martin’s Lutheran Church at Hilltop and Spa. It is called Icons in Transformation, and it is a fabulous free exhibit. You can catch it on Saturday from 10 am to 2 pm and Sunday from noon to 2 pm. And then it is gone. Poof!

