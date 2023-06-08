Daily News Brief | June 8, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

News about Broadbeck High School Graduation. Maryland now has digital IDs for Android phones. Primark is coming to Arundel Mills. And it is smoky outside–thanks Canada. And we have some podcast news about the LBS and much more!

It’s Thursday, and Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace is here with his Makerspace Maker Minutes.

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Thursday, June 8th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

Not sure about you, but the smoke from these Canadian fires is wreaking havoc on my eyes. Spent a bit of time outside yesterday and they are watering for sure. We have a lot of news so, let’s get into it, shall we?

More than 500 seniors graduated from Broadbeck High on Tuesday night! Yes, there was a typo on the diplomas that the school swears was the printer’s fault because the proof they approved was correct. Not sure I buy that in this digital age–the printer just loads the file and sends it off. And why wasn’t it caught until after they were distributed? But the seniors had a good time with it changing the sign in front of the school to reflect the new name. Thankfully the fix is an easy one and Bob Mosier from the school district said they will be sending out the corrected ones as soon as possible and these ones will indeed reflect the correct school–BroadNECK High School. And to be honest, we all kind of appreciated the good laugh!

Maryland is celebrating another first. They are the first state to offer digital driver’s licenses for Apple AND Google digital wallets. We’ve had the Apple digital ID since 2021, and now we have it for Android. And this is really pretty cool. I recently used it to zip thru security at BWI. Your phone (or watch) will send only the data required for the particular task. Down the line, if bars have the tech, it will only show your date of birth and photo–no need to give a bouncer your name and address. TSA gets a bit more information. But at the airport is where it shines. Just hold your phone or watch to the reader and walk on through. Coupled with my TSA Pre-Check, I was through security in under 2 minutes. Digital ID’s are free..just go to your wallet and add them.

I am not familiar with Primark, but they are opening a new store in Arundel Mills this summer. It is an Irish retail chain selling low-cost men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing and accessories. They’ve been around since 1969 and have opened 17 stores in the US over the past few years. Interesting is that they do not do any e-commerce. They have a website, but only to check stock in the retail stores. Worldwide, they have nearly 75,000 employees.

And as for that smoke Canada is sending our way, it is going to be around until the weekend according to the emergency operations experts. So, today and Friday, avoid being outside if you have any type of heart or lung issues. Here’s hoping it will be better by Saturday! I feel bad for my kid up in NY–the skies are orange and soot filled. Check out our Twitter feed for some pics.

And this is WAY far away, but tickets are selling fast for the 18th Annual Boatyard Beach Bash at the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park. VIPs are already gone. The date is September 9th and new for this year, instead of two drink tickets, it will be an open bar for general admission tickets. Great food, great drink, great music, all for a great cause. Go get those tickets at amaritime.org

OK, that’s all I got news-wise! Podcast stuff– Up this weekend on the Local Business Spotlight Prosper, a locally developed app that has our own health department all jazzed. And next week, look for a yummy one with True Food Kitchen! See what I did there?

