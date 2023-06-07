Daily News Brief | June 7, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, Hospice of the Chesapeake, and the Maryland Higher Education Commission!

Today…

More shootings and car break-ins in Annapolis. An arson and an assault in Severn. No more plastic bags in Anne Arundel County. Maryland Hall is getting ready to open their new Media Arts Hub. Play It Again Sports is back in the area again–this time Crofton. And there is a new area code for Marylanders!

Back with her weekly Annapolis After Dark is BeeprBuzz. She’ll keep you up to speed on all the fantastic live music we have in the area!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their app so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am and available wherever you get your podcasts and also on our social media platforms–All Annapolis and Eye On Annapolis (FB) and @eyeonannapolis (TW)

NOTE: For hearing-impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available on Eye On Annapolis

CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: http://bit.ly/EOAConnect

Where to find the DNB...

All content © 2023 Eye On Annapolis

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Wednesday, June 7th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

Quick housekeeping note–if you signed up for the DAILY newsletter, we sent out one last night at 7 pm, but we messed it up–it was events and not news. Stick with us; we’ll have it straightened out shortly. Aside from that, we do have some news so let’s get into it, shall we?

I scolded someone on Twitter who said, “Wow, Annapolis is the new murder capital of Maryland.” Far from it, but the City does seem to have a problem, and many wonder if the Annapolis Police Department has a plan. The latest..two more shootings–thankfully, no one was injured. The first was on June 4th, and officers were in the 900 block of Newtowne Drive when they heard shots fired in the 700 block–for those unfamiliar, this is a dead-end road off Forest Drive. They arrived and found two vehicles damaged but no victims or suspects. The second was on June 5th. They received multiple calls for the gunshots on Pleasant Street, but when they arrived, they could not locate a victim or any property damage. This is the street behind The Graduate Hotel, and the street where the shots were fired that killed Michelle Cummings as she sat on the hotel’s patio. And I just checked, and the defendant in that case, who was found guilty, has appealed.

But between the bullets flying, the Annapolis Police Department has its hands full with car break-ins around the City. The latest was overnight between June 4th and 5th, six vehicles were entered, and in some of them, possessions were stolen. The streets involved were Rockwell Court, Roselawn Road, Thorn Court, Hilltop Lane. and Garden Gate Lane. Police did not say if the vehicles were left unlocked, but always lock them up. Additionally, there was another one between June 1st and 5th where a parked vehicle on Hilltop Lan was damaged and items were stolen.

Out in Severn, which seems to have become a hotspot in the County, police were called to the 100 block of Gambrills Road for a disturbance. A 28-year-old Severn man had assaulted an elderly resident and began destroying items in the home. He retreated into the attic, and a standoff ensued. Police were talking with him when officers outside the house noticed it was on fire. The man set the fire, then appeared in the attic’s opening, which was on fire, the ceiling collapsed, and the suspect fell through. He was flown to a burn center for his injuries. The woman was treated for minor injuries, and two police officers were treated for smoke inhalation. The suspect has been charged with assault and arson; other charges are pending. The relationship between the suspect and the victim is unknown.

Anne Arundel County will become a bit more environmentally friendly. Following the lead of Frederick and Easton, the County Council has passed a ban on most plastic bags. Live fish, dry cleaning, and loose tobacco are spared the ban. Additionally, the law taking effect on January 1st will require merchants to charge 10 cents per bag for paper bags. And I am not clear what this dime is for or who gets it–I suspect the retailer needs to fork it over to the county.

Maryland Hall keeps getting better and cooler. Be sure to come out on June 15th for the ribbon cutting on the new Media Arts Hub, which is a cool way to say audio and video production studio. It is a marriage of technology and art. The doors will open at 5:30 pm on the 15th, and the ribbon will be cut at 6 pm with tours to follow!

Parents, listen up. There used to be one in the area, and it went away. Now it is back. Play it Again Sports is preparing to open in Crofton. Currently, they are BUYING used sports equipment for an initial inventory, and when they open, they will have a TON of used gear for sale. If your kids were like mine, they tried every sport imaginable, and I amassed a ton of gear. Now there is a place to buy (and sell) when they lose interest! It’s at 2165 Defense Highway, which is Route 450 just before Route 3 in the small center behind the Rita’s.

If you look at the caller ID before picking up, here’s a number to know. 227. On June 14, Maryland will get a new area code to supplement 301 and 240, which are running out of numbers. Apparently, 410 and 443 still have some room. This new area code will primarily be in the Bethesda, Frederick, Bowie, Potomac, Waldorf, and Wheaton areas but could pop up in other areas.

OK, and that’s a wrap on the news. Up this Saturday on the Local Business Spotlight Prosper a great app for young adults and teens for mental health. And next week, True Food Kitchen!

Alright, let’s put this puppy to bed with a quick thank you to you. And also to our sponsors for this Daily News Brief– Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, Hospice of the Chesapeake, and the Maryland Higher Education Commission.

So now you need to hang tight; George Young from DCMDVA Weather is standing by with the only locally forecast weather report you will find. And Bridgett, also known as BeeprBuzz, or after that video I saw, maybe we need to call her Annie Oakley, is here with all your music news in Annapolis After Dark! Anyhow, all that is coming up in just a bit, so hang tight!

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

