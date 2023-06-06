Daily News Brief | June 6, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.

SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, the Hospice of the Chesapeake and the Maryland Higher Education Commission.

Today…

A lot of shootings and shots are being fired, according to the Annapolis Police Department. The Capital is reporting on the arrest of two area residents responsible for a shooting in early May. A Severn man is facing attempted murder charges after he ran his Jeep into a group of people after an altercation at Cancun Cantina. Maryland-based DuClaw Brewing is closing up shop and headed to New Jersey. They are the third brewery to vamoose in the past two months! Do you know the most popular dog name in Maryland? And I have Rams Head On Stage tickets and also some for Eastport A Rockin too!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their app to keep on top of the local weather scene!

NOTE: A full transcript is available below on Eye On Annapolis for hearing-impaired subscribers.

CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: http://bit.ly/EOAConnect

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am. Subscribing is free and the easiest way to ensure you get your news delivered to your device daily. All the links you need are below!

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2023, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Tuesday, June 6th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

Yesterday I learned what a dink was. And also a putaway. If you know, you know. If you don’t, you must wait until I release the Local Business Spotlight with Tim Schnupp. OK, we have some news today, and most of it is a bummer, but we end with a fun story, so there’s that. OK., so let’s get into it, shall we?

After we prodded the Annapolis Police Department yesterday, they released the information on the spate of shootings around town. In chronological order… On June 2, a juvenile was shot in the chest at Medgar Evers and Frederic Douglass Streets in Eastport. He was driven to the hospital and flown to shock trauma from there. His condition is unknown. June 3rd, shots were fired on Severn Island Court and struck a home; on Newtowne Drive, shots were fired and struck a vehicle. On June 4th, shots were fired at President and Frederick Douglass Streets in Eastport, and police were able to see a suspect on video firing the shot, but they do not have an ID on him yet. And on June 5th, at the same President and Frederick Douglass intersection, a report of shots fired, but police did not find any evidence.

Luke Parker at The Capital has a follow-up story on a May shooting on Bunche Street in Annapolis. Police have arrested two individuals and charged them with attempted murder. According to The Capital, the victim and another individual were sitting on the porch when a silver car approached, and two men wearing all black and ski masks exited the car, said not to move, and then fired at the pair. Police identified the car from a neighbor’s video camera, obtained a search warrant for a residence, and took the pair into custody on May 11th, four days after the shooting. Both Annapolis residents are being held without bond.

Up in the County, this is bizarre. At 2 am on Sunday, Anne Arundel County Police responded to the Cancun Cantina off of Dorsey Road by the airport. After it was all sorted out, a 33-year-old Severn man was arrested and charged with attempted murder and a slew of other charges. There was an argument and fight between a victim and the suspect outside the bar. Friends of the victim got him away, and the group went to a nearby 7-Eleven. The suspect followed them with his jeep and hit a parked and occupied car, then circled the convenience store, ran into a group of three pedestrians, hit the car again, and fled. The three people struck were injured and taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police found the jeep a short distance away, facing the wrong direction. The suspect was arrested and is being held without bond.

Two months ago, Guinness said they were pulling out of Maryland. Last month we lost Flying Dog Brewery to a New York Brewery. And now we learn that DuClaw Brewing was sold, and production will now relocate to New Jersey and River Horse Brewing Company. They are dropping like flies!

OK, here’s the fun story. Do you know the list of the most popular baby names they do every year? Well, they are now doing it for dogs. And in David Letterman fashion, here are Maryland’s top ten most popular dog names. 10-Daisy, 9-Rocky, 8-Coco, 7-Lucy, 6-Milo, 5-Bailey, 4-Charlie, 3-Luna, 2-Max, and the number one name for a dog in Maryland…. Bella!

As we begin to wrap it up, I have tickets for shows at Rams Head On Stage, June 8th, Blue Miracle, and June 9th, Over the Rhine–if you are interested in either of them, let me know, and I might select you. Of course, check out RamsHeadOnStage.com for all the great upcoming shows!

And also, let’s not forget Eastport A Rockin is coming up, and if you want to go for free, get a cool t-shirt, free food, and beverages–volunteer. You can do that at eastportarockin.com. But if you are feeling lucky–tell me a national act that played Eastport A Rockin before they were famous! Get the right answer, and you may score a pair of tickets!

OK, that’s a wrap, but first, a quick thank you to you for listening and sharing and letting your friends and colleagues know about us. And to our sponsors for the Daily News Brief– Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, Hospice of the Chesapeake, and Alpha Engineering.

So now, hang tight, we have George Young from DCMDVA Weather standing by with your only locally forecast weather report. All that’s coming up, in just a bit.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

