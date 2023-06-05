Daily News Brief | June 5, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.

Today…

Annapolis Police are investigating the City’s third homicide of the year, a shooting, and will hopefully release some information on another shooting and a pedestrian that was struck. They are also expected to release information on a suspect in the hit-and-run that killed a bicyclist in January. Yes, that was a sonic boom yesterday. The Annapolis Blues won their inaugural home opener and broke a record to boot. Nearly a million Maryland cars are advertising a Phillipino casino because someone did not renew a website. Annapolis Pride Parade and Fest made everyone proud–an epic day of love and acceptance! Pod news and more!

Chalk up another homicide for the City of Annapolis. This is the City’s third for 2023. On Saturday night at about 10 pm, the Annapolis Police responded to a call for shots fired on Madison Street in the Eastport section of town. A 26-year-old female, later identified as Amari Tydings of Annapolis, was shot to death in a vehicle. Police are asking anyone with information to come forward and call them at 410-260-3439.

On Thursday, APD received a call from Anne Arundel Medical Center about a walk-in gunshot victim. The 28-year-old Annapolis resident said he was walking on Newtowne Drive, just off Forest Drive, when he heard shots ring out. He began to run and then realized he had been shot. A friend took him to the hospital. This happened at the height of that power failure. He was treated and released and did not see who shot him, nor could he determine the direction where the bullet may have come from.

Also, over the weekend, the Annapolis Police have not released anything, but we learned that a juvenile male was non-fatally shot in the Eastport Terrace Community on Friday and that a pedestrian was struck and injured on Bay Ridge Avenue on Friday–hopefully, the police will be sending out some information on that.

And our final bit of APD news. We have learned from a source closely associated with the investigation that the police identified a suspect in the hit-and-run death of a bicyclist on Hilltop Lane in January. And hopefully, the Annapolis Police Department will also release that information in the near future.

Boom. We all heard it at about 3:10 pm yesterday afternoon. Was it an explosion? An earthquake? Meteor? Sonic Boom? There were many theories, but we learned that a plane entered restricted airspace over DC, and jets were scrambled to intercept it, some from Andrews and others from Atlantic City. The southbound plane was given authorization to fly at supersonic speed while over the Chesapeake Bay. Usually, it is not allowed over populated areas. So there you have it. Sonic boom. And that plane they were sent to intercept crashed in South Western Virginia. And I have to say, I did not realize they were as loud and far-reaching as they apparently are. My son heard it up in Baltimore City, a friend heard it in South County, and it was heard throughout DC and as far away as Manassas, Virginia.

The Annapolis Blues had a great night on Saturday! For their inaugural home game, they beat Frederick 4 to 2, but the professional minor league soccer team that plays at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium set a record for attendance with 8,368 fans in attendance. If you want to catch pro soccer action here in Annapolis, there’s another chance on June 10th when they take on Virginia Beach at 7 pm. Tickets and info at AnnapolisBlues.com

This is funny. Well, at least to me. Not sure the MVA is laughing. But remember those really ugly War of 1812 license plates that debuted in 2012? Well, they had a URL on the bottom StarSpangled200.org and someone forgot to renew it. Now, nearly a million Maryland cars offer free advertising to a Philippine casino. Hey, it could be worse, Visit Annapolis gave up Annapolis dot com a long time ago, and for a while, it was hardcore porn before former Mayor Cohen’s brother bought it!

All I can say about Annapolis Pride and the parade and festival is that it gives me a sense of pride in our town. What a fantastic event and day–except for the internet trolls that crap all over it on our All Annapolis Facebook page. Nothing but love and support and happiness in the streets of Annapolis. Look at our image gallery and video on EyeOnAnnapolis.net if you haven’t already. And I am even extending acceptance to the guy who brought two snakes to the parade. Cool, but eeew!

