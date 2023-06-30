Daily News Brief | June 30, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.

Today…

Armed carjackings in Annapolis. Anne Arundel County Police make arrests in the recent spate of hate/bias crimes against churches. I-Day has come and now there are 1200 new plebes getting their butts kicked this summer including Olympian Nancy Kerrigan’s son. Crumbl is opening today. And a ton of events throughout the long weekend. We are taking a DNB break on Monday and Tuesday so we’ll see you on Wednesday. And lastly, we have, some podcast news for you as well!

And like we do every Friday, Annapolis Subaru and I met up with some animals from the SPCA of Anne Arundel County. In this week’s Canines & Crosstreks, we meet puppies from Puerto Rico!!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

NOTE: A full transcript is available on Eye On Annapolis for hearing-impaired subscribers.

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it’s Friday, June 30th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County!

Well, 2023 is officially half-over. And to celebrate, we’re taking Monday and Tuesday off from the DNB. Not really, we’re gonna celebrate Independence Day with the rest of you. But, for your news fix, be sure to check out EyeOnAnnapolis.net and sign up for the daily news recap email–those will still be going strong! I’ll drop a subscribe link in the show notes–just scroll down! But now we need to get into the news and events, so let’s get into it. Shall we?

Here’s a head-scratcher. On Wednesday night in the Nautilus Point apartment complex in Eastport, there was an attempted armed carjacking and a successful armed carjacking. The first incident happened at 11:05 pm and police were on site at 11:17 pm. The woman was approached by three males, one pulled a gun and demanded her keys and cell phone, she did not comply and they left the area and she called the police. This was on Americana Drive. Now, remember the police arrived at 11:17 pm. At 11:25 pm the second incident happened literally less than 200 feet away. The same situation, a woman was approached by the three males demanding her keys and cell phone. This time they struck her in the head with the gun and stole her car. Now another set of officers who were responding to the call saw the car at Forest and Hilltop and they tried to stop it but it didn’t. They pursued the vehicle up 665, out Route 50, and into PG County and lost sight of it. Now just after midnight, a PG County officer found the car occupied in Capitol Heights and the three bailed. They were able to capture two of them–one was a 17-year-old male and the other was a 15-year-old male. The older one will be charged as an adult, and the younger was sent to juvie. I have all sorts of questions. How did the police on the scene of the attempted carjacking not get to the actual one when it was so close? And with 7.5 miles of Route 50 between 665 and the next exit in Davidsonville, how come Anne Arundel County, Maryland State Police, or even PG County Police weren’t involved? Seems like APD could have radioed ahead and had the County throw down some stop sticks or simply block the road to catch them. I dunno. But it is good they got two of them. But the brazenness of the kids to commit the same crime within minutes of each other knowing full well that the police are on the scene of the first.

The Anne Arundel County Police have arrested three people and charged them in the recent spate of hate or bias crimes. Recently the Ark and Dove Church in Odenton have been repeatedly vandalized; the Fowler United Methodist Church on Bestgate was ransacked and which caused more than $100K in damage. St. Phillips Episcopal on Bestgate had property destruction, and Sts Constantine and Helen on Riva Road had damage to signs and landscaping. They arrested a set of 19-year-old twin brothers from Gambrills in the Ark & Dove case. And a 23-year-old Annapolis man in the St. Phillips and Fowler United cases. The Greek church remains unsolved at this point, but police say the Annapolis man may be charged with a third.

I-Day has come and gone for the USBNA Class of 2027. About 1200 now- plebes will begin Plebe Summer after a day of indoctrination and a swearing-in ceremony. Over the next six weeks, they will have two opportunities to call home and will not see their families until mid-August for Plebe Parents Weekend. Many tears were shed. And here’s a fun fact, Nancy Kerrigan’s son is a plebe. Brian Solomon is a very good, top-ranked, gymnast with sights set on the Olympics and will be a member of the Navy Gymnastics team. That apple did not fall far from the tree! But to all–welcome to Annapolis!

This is running long so a quick one, Crumbl which is rumored to have great cookies opens today at the Harbour Center as does the new Filipino restaurant at the mall Lassang Pinoy.

Events. Moving right along. Tonight, tomorrow, and Sunday (repeating until July 22) is the Annapolis Summer Garden Theater’s production First Date.

Saturday is Dinner Under the Stars on West Street.

Sunday is the First Sunday Arts Festival also on West Street, And Sunday evening is the Art in Public Places Summer Concert Series at City Dock.

Monday is a Monday–you may be off or not. We are. But not a lot is happening there.

But Tuesday, July 4th is jam-packed. From 9 am to 10 am, the West Annapolis Business Affiliation will host a Fourth of July Parade. Also, at 9 am, Historic Annapolis will hold a Naturalization Ceremony at the Paca House & Gardens–hands down one of my favorite events and very moving! From 1030 am to 11 am, Eastport is holding their parade. And then a bit of a break until 6:30 pm when the Annapolis parade steps off up near Maryland Hall and heads to City Dock. The Salvation Army Band will be playing at City Dock at 8:00 pm, and then the fireworks will go off at about 9:15 pm. Remember, parking will be rough, and streets closed so park in the outer garages or at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, and take the free shuttle in.

And that’s it for events; now we have to start to wrap it all up for you. Today on Canines & Crosstreks–we meet four rambunctious yellow lab mix puppies rescued from Puerto Rico. They are only three months old but are ready to be adopted right now! Listen to our spot now, and then check out EyeOnAnnapolis.net at noon for our irresistible photos and get all the information on how you can adopt Madison (my fave), Mauro, Maurice, and Mickey.

Here’s some podcast news for you. Tomorrow on the Local Business Spotlight Cocoa & Pearl, and next weekend The Putaway!

It’s Friday. The long weekend is here, and now it’s time to just say have a great weekend, be nice to others, do something fun, and keep shopping local! Other than that, we’ll see you on Wednesday. Now, hang tight; George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with the ONLY locally forecast weather report. And, of course, Canines and Crosstreks–so do hang around for that. All that is coming your way in a minute!

