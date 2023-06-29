Daily News Brief | June 29, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, Hospice of the Chesapeake, and the Maryland Higher Education Commission!

Today…

Yesterday we remembered the victims of The Capital shooting and gun violence in general. The Anne Arundel County Police are handing out free steering wheel locks to Kia and Hyundai owners. Copa Airlines is now flying from BWI to Panama City non-stop four days a week. Lassang Pinoy a new fine-dining Filipino restaurant is opening at the Annapolis Mall tomorrow. Saturday is weed day and we have a list of the places where you can go shopping courtesy of The Capital. The Boatyard Beach Bash tickets are flying off the shelves–get them now if you want to go on September 9th. Our free daily email news newsletter is on fire! And we have some podcast news about the LBS and a bonus pod we dropped last night!

It’s Thursday, and Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace is here with his Makerspace Maker Minutes.

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am and available wherever you get your podcasts and also on our social media platforms–All Annapolis and Eye On Annapolis (FB) and @eyeonannapolis (TW)

NOTE: A full transcript is available on Eye On Annapolis for hearing-impaired subscribers.

CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: http://bit.ly/EOAConnect

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2023, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Thursday, June 29th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

OK folks, it is I-Day. There will be about 1,200 just-graduated seniors re-thinking their life choices tonight and their sad and bewildered parents roaming around town–be patient and be friendly, we love the Naval Academy! And more thanks to the new subscribers to our daily emailed news recap. I am blown away by the response. Not subscribed yet, scroll down, I’ll drop a link in the notes. But, we also have some news, so, let’s get into it, shall we?

https://forms.aweber.com/form/87/493412887.htm

So hard to believe that it has been five years since The Capital shooting. Yesterday, five wreaths were laid at the Guardians of the First Amendment Monument honoring the lives of Wendi, Rob, John, Gerald, and Rebecca. In addition to the requisite politicians, Andrea Chamblee the widow of John McNamera and Maria Hiaasan the widow of Rob Hiaasan spoke saying that love and happiness has not given up on the survivors. Christian Segovia Sr also spoke on behalf of his son who was murdered in a mass shooting earlier this month on Paddington Place. Governor Wes Moore and First Lady Dawn Moore were joined by Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller, County Executive Pittman and Mayor Buckley.

Today, from 9:00 am to noon, the Anne Arundel County Police will be handing out steering wheel locks to county residents 18 and older that own a Kia or Hyundai. Due to the rise in thefts of the cars, they will be at Brooklyn Park Middle School handing out the devices to secure your vehicle. You need to bring your license to prove your age and address, and then your vehicle registration to prove you own a Kia or Hyundai. Supplies are limited, so my suggestion is go early!

If you are looking to get out of town, there is another option at BWI for you. Copa Airlines just started four weekly, non-stop flights from BWI to Panama City Panama which has plenty of connections to the whole of Latin America! So there you go.

Tomorrow is the big day for Lassang Pinoy at the Annapolis Mall. This is the Filipino restaurant that is opening in the place that was Nando Peri-Peri across from Chipotle. The new fine-dining option will serve traditional Filipino dishes and not the fusion dishes served by others. The 140-seat restaurant will be open seven days a week and will serve brunch on Sundays. One small glitch–they are currently waiting on their liquor license so for now it is mocktails! And as I learned about this I began to wonder why the country of origin is the Philipines with a PH and the style of food is Filipino with an F. If someone can explain that to me, I might have a pair of tickets to a Rams Head show for you!

Saturday is weed day. Recreational marijuana becomes legal and dispensaries are expecting a big crowd. Many are instituting special hours for the medicinal clients to ease the crowds. But The Capital published a list of dispensaries that have the license to sell recreationally. So if you wish to partake, Ritual in Curtis Bay, Zen Leaf in the Dena, Green Point in Linthicum,. Greenlight in Gambrills, Ascend in Crofton, Gold Leaf in Annapolis, and Mana in Edgewater!

Don’t forget that that tickets for the 18th Annual Boatyard Beach Bash at the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park are dwindling. The date is September 9th and new for this year, instead of two drink tickets, it will be an open bar for general admission tickets. Great food, great drink, great music, all for a great cause. Go get those tickets at amaritime.org

OK, that’s all I got news-wise! Podcast stuff– Up this weekend on the Local Business Spotlight Cocoa and Pearl. Next weekend The Dink! And be sure to check out the bonus pod we dropped yesterday with Karen Henry the new-ish Director of Public Works for the County –really interesting about what they all do and what her pet peeve is!

And that IS a wrap. As always, thank you all for being you. And a thank you to the sponsors for today’s Daily News Brief- Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, Hospice of the Chesapeake, and the Maryland Higher Education Commission!

OK, so now you need to hang tight because we have George from DCMDVA Weather with the only locally forecast weather report you will find. And of course Trevor, from Annapolis Makerspace is here with your Annapolis Makerspace Maker Minutes. All of that is coming right up so, hang tight!

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

