Daily News Brief | June 28, 2023

Today…

Annapolis Police make an arrest in weekend home invasion, rape, and assault. Annapolis Police come up empty in a recent alcohol compliance check. The SHA is shutting down an entry and exit onto Route 50 Eastbound permanently. Ann Alsina is one to watch! Pod news and more!

Back with her weekly Annapolis After Dark is BeeprBuzz. She’ll keep you up to speed on all the fantastic live music we have in the area!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their app so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am and available wherever you get your podcasts and also on our social media platforms–All Annapolis and Eye On Annapolis (FB) and @eyeonannapolis (TW)

NOTE: For hearing-impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available on Eye On Annapolis

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Wednesday, June 28th, 2023, this is John Frenaye, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

Yesterday, we added another 417 new subscribers to our daily local news recap newsletter. I will drop a link here in the show notes to subscribe if you have not. It's free! Comes to your inbox at 7pm every night!

A robbery, rape, and home invasion. It all happened on Saturday at about 4:00 am in the 100 block of Obery Court in Annapolis. A 35-year-old Annapolis man broke intop a home, assaulted a woman with a handgun, raped her, threatened to kill her and her children. The victim was able to get away with her children and get to the police station where she reported it. When police went to the home, the suspect was gone, but they were able to identify him and arrest him on Sunday. He was charged with home invasion, first degree assault, first degree rape, and 15 other related charges. He is being held without bond pending a preliminary hearing.

In other Annapolis Police Department news. They executed an alcohol compliance check recently where they send an underaged cadet into local bars and restaurants to attempt to be served. Well, this time, they got skunked on this fishing expedition and all 12 places checked were in compliance. So, congrats to 49 West, Carrol’s Creek, a place called Dock Shop that shares an address with Carrol’s Creek, Picante, Forward Brewing, Fox’s Den, Lewnes. Little Italy, Middleton, Ruth’s Chris, Sammy’s Italian Pizza Kitchen, and Vida Taco Bar.

If you normally travel on Route 50 east and use the Whitehall Road exit–things will look a lot different today. SHA closed that exit permanently. Now this is the very tight exit right there by the Jamal Outlet Mall so you will need to exit earlier for that. This will reduce accidents and improve safety. There will be no entry to or exit from Route 50 eastbound. And the remaining intersection, Whitehall Road and Skidmore Drive, will be a three way stop.

Congrats to our own Ann Alsina from CovingtonAlsina. She’s been named the Top Solo Advisor to Watch in the nation by Advisor Hub. The qualifications included quality of the practice, growth, regulatory record, professionalism, character, and community involvement. So, this is two really big deals for Ann this week. She was also recognized as a Registered Investment Advisor by the SEC. So congrats to Ann Alsina!

OK, and that’s a wrap on the news. Up this Saturday on the Local Business Spotlight is Cocoa and Pearl and next weekend The Dink–which has a new name!

So now you need to hang tight; George Young from DCMDVA Weather is standing by with the only locally forecast weather report you will find. And Bridgett, also known as BeeprBuzz, is lurking about with Annapolis After Dark! You know, she really ought to put out a music newsletter! Anyhow, all that coming up in just a bit, so hang tight!

