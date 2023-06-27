Daily News Brief | June 27, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.

Armed carjacking in Edgewater. Escort "date" goes wrong in Pasadena. Annapolis wants input on the comprehensive plan. Giant is having a lot of issues with violence and theft. Annapolis will remember victims of gun violence and the Capital shooting on Wednesday. We have a comprehensive Independence Day list for you.

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Tuesday, June 27th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

Not saying anything witty here…there’s just too much news so let’s get into it, shall we?

Police news. An elderly Edgewater woman was carjacked at gunpoint in her own driveway. On Saturday at 9:30 pm, three Black males and one Black female approached the woman who was parked in her driveway on Hamlet Court–these are the townhomes near the old K-Mart. They banged on the window and pointed a gun at her and ordered her out. Shoved her to the ground causing minor injuries and stole her purse and fled in her vehicle and what she believed was a white sedan they arrived in. Police did find her car abandoned near Central Avenue and Beards Point Road.

And up in the Dena, a man was using an app to summon a date to his home in the 100 block of Dunlop Road. On Sunday the date arrived at 6:00 am, which is everyone’s preferred time for a date, and at some time the Black woman went to the kitchen for a cup of ice and returned with a Black male armed with a handgun. As expected, they robbed the victim and fled. Police are looking for the couple described as a woman in her 20s with a black crop top, and a late 20s man with a black hoodie and black head covering. The only injury was to the victim’s self-esteem.

Annapolis City wants your help. They have been developing the 2040 comprehensive plan which is essentially a blueprint for the next 15 years. They are hosting a virtual meeting and several in-person meetings to take residents’ input. The document is LONG, but it is important and you have a chance to be heard now. We have a list of the dates for meetings and the document on EyeOnAnnapolis.net. Take a look and have a say.

People have been bitching about the self-checkouts in the local Giant grocery stores. They have changed policies to combat theft. No more than 20 items in the self check out lines and the technology is being adjusted causing a big slowdown as it asks you to remove the item and re-scan very frequently. Ira Kress, the CEO of Giant, says they are battling a sharp increase in thefts (hmm, maybe because they are allowing machines to do jobs that real people that were loyal to your company used to do) and violence in the stores. He says they are now seeing organized rings that come in with lists of easily sold goods and steal them knowing there are little ramifications if caught. He has said they are considering closing stores because the violence and theft are so bad but did not say what stores. So, I guess just plan to spend more time in the store!

On Wednesday, it will be five years since a gunman shot his way into the Capital and killed five employees of our local paper. The City of Annapolis will hold a remembrance ceremony on Wednesday morning at 9:30 am at the Guardians of the First Amendment Memorial across from the Fleet Reserve Club. Poetry will be read, remarks from family members will be heard, other victims of gun violence will speak, and I am sure some politicians will be there as well speaking. Afterward, five wreaths will be laid at the memorial. Attendance is free, but the City is asking for registrations, and we have the link to register at EyeOnAnnapolis.net

Also, on EyeOnAnnapolis.net we have a comprehensive list of Independence Day celebrations in the area (and some slightly out of the area) along with some rules for fireworks, how to see the City fireworks and all that. Check it out!

