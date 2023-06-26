Daily News Brief | June 26, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.

SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, the Hospice of the Chesapeake, and the Maryland Higher Education Commission.

Today…

Traffic woes on the roads and in the skies yesterday. 130 acres are preserved forever in Crownsville. Ben’s Chili Bowl wants to franchise and that is a dumb idea. The Annapolis Blues won again and are ready for another home game on July 1. We also talk about Canines & Crosstreks and Buddy!

Ann Alsina from CovingtonAlsina is here with your Monday Money Report!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am and available wherever you get your podcasts and also on our social media platforms–All Annapolis and Eye On Annapolis (FB) and @eyeonannapolis (TW)

NOTE: For hearing-impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available on Eye On Annapolis

CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: http://bit.ly/EOAConnect

Good morning, it is Monday, June 26th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

What an amazing weekend for community. Saturday, the rain mostly held off for Eastport A Rockin which was spectacular as always–and I got a chance to make two people really happy with VIP ticket giveaways as they were in line to buy General Admission. And then last night–the community came out for the Mereles and Segovia families at Caliente Grill. Annapolis made me proud this weekend! Anyhow, we have some news, so shall we?

Well, yesterday saw its share of transportation issues. Just about noon, there was a fatal motorcycle accident on Route 50 westbound near Bay Dale Drive that had the entire highway closed for a few hours and then limited passage on both sides for several more. Delays finally cleared up just before 8 pm. We will have more information on the accident a bit later and it will be included in tonight’s daily news email. If you are not signed up, I’ll leave a link here in the show notes.

https://forms.aweber.com/form/87/493412887.htm

And late Sunday afternoon an equipment problem grounded and diverted all aircraft from BWI, Reagan, Dulles, and Richmond. BWI’s restriction was lifted at 6:30 pm and all traffic was opened up again by 8:30 pm delays were beginning to clear, but definitely a hassle for any air travelers in the area.

The Scenic Rivers Land Trust is celebrating! Together with DNR, they convinced a landowner in Crownsville to put 130 acres into a land trust to be conserved in perpetuity. If you are familiar, this is the lumber mill on River Road headed towards Herald Harbor. The owners could have developed it into 24 homes, but now the acreage will be limited to one main house and two guest houses. If you have a decent swath of land in the County, it might be worth a call to the Scenic Rivers Land Trust as there are some distinct benefits for you and very little downside.

Not in the areas, but Ben’s Chili Bowl, a staple of DC since 1958 is going to franchise and expand regionally at first and then nationally. This is a dumb idea and will cheapen the brand and the product will suffer. I have seen it happen in Philadelphia. Tony Lukes was a great cheesesteak and they franchised and it is crap now. Pat’s Steaks tried it, their Atlantic City franchise was crap and hurt them, so they stopped. Hey Ben’s Chili Bowl..if you’re listening, this is a bad idea!

The Annapolis Blues are on a roll! They defeated the Virginia Dream 4-0 this weekend and now stand at 7 wins, no losses, and one draw. Next up here in Annapolis against Northern Virginia on July 1st with kick-off at 7 pm. And then they wrap up the season at home on July 9th against another Virginia team–the Alexandria Reds with a 5 pm kick-off. Awesome inaugural season! Tickets and info at AnnapolisBlues.com

Hopefully, you caught our Canines and Crosstreks segment on Friday–Buddy a shy basenji-mix, but do check out our post from noon on Friday for some great photos. And if you have some room in your heart and home for Buddy, we have all the info on how to adopt him!

OK, that’s a wrap– thank YOU first and foremost, and also a quick thank you to our sponsors for today’s Daily News Brief– Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, Hospice of the Chesapeake, and the Maryland Higher Education Commission.

Ann Alsina is here with us this morning with her Monday Money Report. And George Young from DCMDVA Weather here with the only locally forecast weather report you’re going to find! All that is coming up in just a bit, so hang around!

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

