Daily News Brief | June 22, 2023

The City and County held an expected press conference to renounce gun violence while the State Supreme Court said that a ballistic expert cannot testify as to a bullet matching a gun–go figure. Southern High students did something great for the NICU at Anne Arundel Medical Center. The driver’s test for new drivers is changing back to the way it was pre-COVID and it will be stressful! DodgeBow Annapolis is opening up in Millersville this Friday and it looks really cool. Tickets to the Boatyard Beach Bash are nearly sold out. Our free daily email news newsletter is on fire! And we have some podcast news about the LBS and much more!

Good morning, it is Thursday, June 22nd, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

Still blown away by the response to the Daily News Recap newsletter. I should have made that happen a long time ago. A simple, clean, curated list of the five, six, or seven top news stories of the day. If you want in, it is free. I’ll drop a link to sign up right here in the show notes. But, we also have a lot of news, so, let’s get into it, shall we?

There was a bit of inconsistency yesterday. Yesterday morning, the City was joined by the County in denouncing gun violence. This is the expected reaction after a notorious shooting as we had earlier this month. County Executive Pittman said there have been too many shootings and blamed the Supreme Court for allowing people to carry a gun without providing a valid reason. Mayor Buckley said he’s spoken to other Mayors and no one thinks it can happen in their community. He emphasized that the neighborhood was middle class as if that was particularly relevant. State Senator Elfreth said we have some of the strongest gun laws in the nation and the job now is to make sure they are working as intended. In my opinion, this seemed to be the standard talking points pulled from the elected municipal executive’s handbook. Why do I say that?

Well, as Senator Elfreth was talking about the gun laws, our very own State Supreme Court issued a ruling that essentially says that ballistic experts cannot testify at trial as to matching a bullet to a gun. Like a bullet that killed someone to the gun that was fired at that person. The court said that while ballistic studies have existed as a field for more than a century, and been accepted by law enforcement and the courts, they now feel that “firearms identification has not been shown to reach reliable results.” This is the top court in Maryland which has removed a huge tool that could be used to help get the gun issue under control. To the politicians–you can’t have it both ways.

OK, I need to step off that soap box and talk about some good news. And kudos to the kids at Southern High. The members of the National Honor Society and the Future Farmers of America raised $6000 and donated handmade baby blankets to support sick and premature babies at Anne Arundel Medical Center’s Neo-Natal Intensive Care Unit! And the NICU can use it, they treat nearly 800 newborn babies each year! Well done Southern, well done indeed!

Maybe some bad news for new drivers. During COVID, the MVA ditched the whole, have an examiner in the car with you for the two tests–closed course and road. They allowed the examiner in the cars for the road test starting in 2022 but held off on the closed course opting for the examiner to observe you from the sidewalk. No more. The examiners will be back in the cars for the most nerve-wracking part of the process–parallel parking, the two-point back up and park, backing up, mirror use, and all the stress-inducing moves! Sorry kids!

Friday, a new biz is opening up in Millersville. Dodge Bow Annapolis. Think paintball with bows and arrows. OK, they are not real arrows, but padded ones and it looks like a lot of fun. We have a video up on EyeOnAnnapolis.net. The grand opening is from 4 pm to 6 pm and you can try it out, win some prizes, and nosh on some food. This is owned by a North County High graduate and is located at 8855 Veterans Highways–if you know where Opportunity Builders is, it is right next door. To learn more aa.dodgebow.com

And I just heard that tickets for the 18th Annual Boatyard Beach Bash at the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park are dwindling. The date is September 9th and new for this year, instead of two drink tickets, it will be an open bar for general admission tickets. Great food, great drink, great music, all for a great cause. Go get those tickets at amaritime.org

