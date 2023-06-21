Daily News Brief | June 21, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, Hospice of the Chesapeake, and the Maryland Higher Education Commission!

Today…

Another toddler was killed by a car. Another homicide in Annapolis. An arrest in an Annapolis homicide. The Paca Girlfriends Party has been postponed until tomorrow due to weather concerns. The Homestead Gardens’ Pollinator event is still on for this morning, and Navy Football’s Fan Fest is scheduled for July 29th. We also have an update on our free Daily Newsletter and some weekend pod news!

Back with her weekly Annapolis After Dark is BeeprBuzz. She’ll keep you up to speed on all the fantastic live music we have in the area!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their app so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am and available wherever you get your podcasts and also on our social media platforms–All Annapolis and Eye On Annapolis (FB) and @eyeonannapolis (TW)

NOTE: For hearing-impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available on Eye On Annapolis

CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: http://bit.ly/EOAConnect

Where to find the DNB...

All content © 2023 Eye On Annapolis

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Wednesday, June 21st, 2023, the longest day of the year, this is John Frenaye, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

Welp–back for round two at the dentist today. Hopefully, they will be as gentle as the last time! Man, our DAILY NEWS RECAP newsletter is rocking and rolling, and thanks to the 317 of you that signed up yesterday. If you have not, I will drop a link here in the show notes to subscribe. It’s free! It comes to your inbox at 7 pm every night! Anyhow, we have some news so let’s get into it, shall we?

https://forms.aweber.com/form/87/493412887.htm

Another bad news kind of day, so be forewarned. In less than a week, we have seen a toddler killed by a vehicle. On Monday at a residence in the 400 block of North Patuxent Road in Odenton, a pickup truck was being repositioned in a driveway when a 2-year-old stepped off the porch of the home in front of the truck. The driver did not see the child who was taken to a hospital where they died. Back on June 14th, an eerily similar incident happened up in Laurel with the same result.

Annapolis has now recorded seven homicides in less than seven months. Back on June 15, shots were fired in the 1300 block of Tyler Avenue and the victim, Nelson Poston, 20, of Annapolis, was flown to shock trauma with multiple gunshot wounds to the head. A suspect, a 29-year-old Annapolis resident, was arrested. Poston dies from his injuries on June 18th which is the latest homicide in a town that saw one last year. The information of Poston’s death was delayed for some reason and the police chief, Edward Jackson, notified the City Council at the meeting last night.

In some slightly better news, the US Marshals arrested a Severn man in Glen Burnie, and he has been tied to a June 3, 2023 murder in the Harbor House community in the City’s Eastport section. Amari Tydings was shot and killed in her car on June 3rd. Jackson told the Council that officers had observed a suspect at the scene. It is unknown why he was not detained at that point, or how the US Marshals ended up picking him up. The US Marshals have now arrested two suspects in murders in Annapolis this year!

We’re gradually getting better news! Tonight’s Paca Girlfriends Party has been postponed. The fabulous (and sexist I might add) party is held outdoors in the Paca House Gardens and due to forecasted strong winds, the organizers at Historic Annapolis erred to the side of caution and have pushed it back to Thursday, June 22nd. So same time, same place..just tomorrow!

What IS happening today at 10 am is an event at Homestead Gardens with various organizations about how they support pollinator habitats. After all, it IS National Pollinator Month! We’re going to hear from scientists, horticulturists, and a riverkeeper to round out the bunch. This is part of Homestead’s 50th anniversary, and they want you to know the importance of pollinators. So take an early lunch and check it out! 10 am to 11 am today at Homestead Gardens in Davidsonville.

And a date for your calendar. July 29th. It is a few weeks early, but that is the day for the Navy Football Fan Fest. This free event from 10 am to noon will have a chance to get autographs and photos of the 2023 Navy Football team, go on the field and play some games and partake in the giveaways. The first 250 kids get a free Navy Football special t-shirt. And if you don’t have your season or individual game tickets by then–there will be a chance to get them at the event. Navy’s first game of the season is away–far away. They take on Notre Dame at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on August 24th. The first home game is September 9th here in Annapolis against Wagner! Man, hard to believe we’re talking football again.

OK, and that’s a wrap on the news. Up this Saturday on the Local Business Spotlight is Pasadena Yacht Yard and next week, Cocoa and Pearl!

Alright, let’s put this puppy to bed with a quick thank you to you. And also to our sponsors for this Daily News Brief– Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, Hospice of the Chesapeake, and the Maryland Higher Education Commission.

So now you need to hang tight; George Young from DCMDVA Weather is standing by with the only locally forecast weather report you will find. And Bridgett, also known as BeeprBuzz, is lurking about with Annapolis After Dark! Anyhow, all that is coming up in just a bit, so hang tight!

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

