Daily News Brief | June 20, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.

SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, the Hospice of the Chesapeake and the Maryland Higher Education Commission.

Today…

Thank you to our new subscribers for our daily news recap newsletter! The people studying the third span of the Bay Bridge want your input again on June 27th. The Bacon Brothers got their hands dirty with some local Scouts and the Arundel Rivers Federation. Ann Alsona of Covington Alsina just got certified in blockchain and digital assets. It is Ticket Tuesday from Rams Head On Stage AND Eastport A Rockin’

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their app to keep on top of the local weather scene!

And Scott MacMullan from Scott MacMullan Law is here with a legal brief!

NOTE: A full transcript is available below on Eye On Annapolis for hearing-impaired subscribers.

CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: http://bit.ly/EOAConnect

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am. Subscribing is free and the easiest way to ensure you get your news delivered to your device daily. All the links you need are below!

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2023, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Tuesday, June 20th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

If you had a long weekend like we did, I hope you enjoyed it like we did. If not, welcome to Tuesday. And a quick thank you to the 1837 folks that subscribed to our daily news recap newsletter over the weekend! We are still tweaking (not twerking), so it will only get better, but if you are one–thank you. If you aren’t, we’ll drop a link in the show notes. OK. so let’s get into the news, shall we?

The State continues to look at the Bay Bridge and how to ease traffic. The consensus is to build a third span next to the existing two, and there is another chance to let your voice be heard. The planners want to know how it would impact communities, pedestrians, and bicyclists. The MTA is hosting a virtual town hall on June 27th from 6:30 PM to 7:45 PM. You can submit comments in advance at baycrossingstudy.com and also that will be the place to get instructions on how to watch and participate in the town hall on the 27th.

Newsletter Link: https://forms.aweber.com/form/87/493412887.htm

The Bacon Brothers were at Rams Head On Stage this weekend, but they were in deep water before they were on stage. Well, maybe shallow water. They love Annapolis and play here twice a year (usually), and this time they decided to get their hands and feet dirty with the Arundel Rivers Federation and some local Scouts to plant a bunch of native plants in Broad Creek Park. And after they did some good for our ecosystem, they returned to Rams Head On Stage to do good with some great music!

Yesterday we missed Ann Alsina since we took the holiday off. But she recently became certified in something that totally confuses me. Not a high bar, I might add, but she earned certification in Blockchain and Digital Assets. We always hear about Crypto skyrocketing and crashing. Well, now a financial firm in town can make sense of it all. So congrats to Ann for that!

As we begin to wrap it up, let’s give away a lot of music this Ticket Tuesday courtesy of Rams Head On Stage and Eastport a Rockin’. First up, I have tickets to see Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown PLUS Davey Knowles on Sunday the 29th and Malina Moye with the Lower Case Blues Band NEXT Thursday. If you are a rock, soul, and blues fan, this show is for you! You can get info on these and more at RamsHeadOnStage.com. They have a great summer lineup.

Now for Eastport a Rockin on Saturday the 24th. I have my final two pairs of tickets to give away to the best local music festival in Annapolis. Again, this is Saturday! And if you want to volunteer–it is a lot of fun and a great group of people–you get one short shift, a free cool t-shirt, free beverages, and the festival! Head to EastportARockin.com and sign up.

So reach out for any of those awesome shows or the festival, and you may win!

OK, that’s a wrap, but first, a quick thank you for listening, sharing, and letting your friends and colleagues know about us. And to our sponsors for the Daily News Brief– Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, Hospice of the Chesapeake, and Alpha Engineering.

So now, hang tight; we have George Young from DCMDVA Weather standing by with your only locally forecast weather report. And back with a legal brief, Scott MacMullan from Scott MacMullan Law. All that’s coming up in just a bit.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

