Daily News Brief | June 2, 2023

Today…

Did Mayor Buckley send the electric bill in late? We have the scoop on yesterday’s 6-hour outage. A woman robbed Kay Jewelers in the Westfield Annapolis mall at gunpoint. More and more cars are being broken into in Annapolis. County Executive Pittman wants to increase the starting salary for teachers by $8000. The Annapolis Pride Parade and Festival is tomorrow. The Let’s Go Festival runs this weekend at the fairgrounds, and Annapolis Green and partners are gearing up for the Green Give!

And like we do every Friday, Annapolis Subaru and I met up with some animals from the SPCA of Anne Arundel County. In this week’s Canines & Crosstreks, we meet Molly!!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it’s Friday, June 2nd, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County!

Well, I guess Mayor Gavin Buckley will think twice about being late on the electric bill again, now, won’t he? Anyhow, we have a bunch of news, so let’s get into it. Shall we?

About that electricity yesterday–or lack thereof. Hopefully, everyone has been restored. BGE tells us that the issue was on the Cedar Park transmission line near the Navy Stadium. A resident of Admiral Heights tells us that a high-voltage cross bar failed and dropped a high-voltage wire onto a lower-voltage wire causing a switch to blow up. Understandable. At the height, nearly 77,000 customers were without power, and notably, it seemed to have taken out cell towers as cell service was spotty at best for the six hours of the outage. The City’s OEM sent out texts and phone calls at 8 pm…and I am not sure if that is when they were sent or when they were received, but they need to work on that because if this had been something more severe than a relatively simple power outage, we’d have been in a world of trouble.

The Anne Arundel County Police are searching for a petite woman who robbed the Kay Jewelers at the Annapolis Mall at gunpoint on Wednesday. She walked into the store at 730 pm, engaged several salespeople about jewelry, displayed a handgun and demanded jewelry, and left. She is described as white, 25 to 30 years old, and approximately 5′ tall, weighing about 100 pounds. 410-222-4700 is the anonymous tip line.

Liz kept you up to speed on the car break-ins in Annapolis last week. Here’s your daily report. On May 30th, eight vehicles were entered, and items were stolen in the 100 block of Brightwater Court and the 500 block of Annapolitan Lane. Seven of the eight were unlocked. The same night one vehicle was entered in the 700 block of South Cherry Grove Avenue. And for good measure one more in the 100 block of Vanguard Lane. Again, all but one were unlocked. Lock the cars. Keep the valuables out of sight because these crooks are coming to your neighborhood soon.

County Executive Pittman dropped a bomb yesterday on Twitter and Facebook. He is amending his budget to increase the starting wage for teachers in the County by $8,200. The new starting salary (if the budget is adopted) will be $58,200. The original budget had the starting salary at $53,200. In a tweet, he said there were nearly 200 vacant teacher positions this school year. Pittman says this will get us closer to Howard County, which starts teachers at “close to $59,000.” The majority Democrat council will likely approve it when they approve the final budget on June 14th.

OK, let’s talk events…this is the final two weeks to see the ICONS in Transformation exhibit at St. Martin’s Lutheran Church it is open to the public Saturdays from 10 am to 2 pm and Sundays from noon to 2 pm and Wednesdays from 4 pm to 7 pm–goes away on June 11th. Today through Sunday up at the fairgrounds, it is the Let’s Go Festival, and tickets are still available. But the big kahuna this weekend is Pride! The parade kicks off at noon ..typical parade route, but it stops at Calvert Street, where the fest takes over until 5 pm. The first block of West Street will be closed off to traffic. If you have not been–this is a must-event in Annapolis!

Looking into next week, Annapolis Green, along with 12 other environmental agencies, will be hosting the Green Give Kick-off on June 6th from 5 pm to 8 pm at Maryland Hall. Learn what they are all about, and then help out your favorite–or all of them.

Today on Canines & Crosstreks–Molly returns! Now this is not the same Molly we had a few months back–this is a Molly who has a bit of a Chihuahua tude and the folks that adopted her had to bring her back. She was featured on Canines & Crosstreks on WRNR with Rob Timm. So if you are familiar with a chihuahua tude, listen to our spot now, and then check out EyeOnAnnapolis.net at noon for our irresistible photos and get all the information on how you can give Molly her fur-ever home!

And as we wrap up. do me a favor, and sign up for our weekly newsletter of events in the area. It goes out on Fridays at 12:30 pm you can sign up on the form on EyeOnAnnapolis.net or I will leave a link right here in the show notes.

Here’s some podcast news for you. Tomorrow on the Local Business Spotlight, I need to get editing because you will hear from Modern Dermatology which is opening up next week. And NEXT weekend– Prosper, a locally developed app that is long overdue and actually just partnered with our own Health Department!

And that's it! Now it's time to say thank you for listening and putting up with us every day. I do hope we add some value to your world.

And a huge thanks to my youngest kiddo, Liz, for manning the studio in New York while I took some time off!

It’s Friday. The weekend is here, and now it’s time to just say have a great weekend, be nice to others, do something fun–like Pride, and keep shopping local! Other than that, we’ll see you on Monday. Now, hang tight; George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with the ONLY locally forecast weather report. And of course, Canines and Crosstreks, so hang around for that. All are coming to you in one minute!

