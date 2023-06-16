Daily News Brief | June 16, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.

Today…

A toddler was killed when the driver did not see the little boy. There are free steering wheel locks for Kia and Hyundai owners courtesy of the Anne Arundel County Police. The Smithey Law Group is doing a really cool thing for Pride Month–an LGBTQ+ hotline to get your employment concerns addressed. Guinness has decided to keep making Baltimore Blonde beer, but in Utica, New York–I say we sue. And events, Coffee, Cars, and Cops on Sunday. Juneteenth on Saturday. City Dock Concert on Sunday evening. A candlelight vigil for those killed last Sunday will be held this Sunday at 6:30 pm at the State House. Dinner Under the Stars, Father’s Day, and the Baysox are home all weekend!

And like we do every Friday, Annapolis Subaru and I met up with some animals from the SPCA of Anne Arundel County. In this week’s Canines & Crosstreks, we meet Buffy!!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it’s Friday, June 16th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County!

Yes, another week in the books and we are looking down the barrel of a long weekend too. And thanks to those who keep me honest–I put a repeat of George’s weather in yesterday. Whoops! Remember, unless the S hits the fan, there will not be a DNB for Monday. We have some news and events, so let’s get into it. Shall we?

I can’t imagine the horror of this accident. On Wednesday evening at the Laurel racetrack, the Anne Arundel County Police were called for a pedestrian struck. When they arrived, a 23-month-old toddler was the pedestrian. Apparently, a vehicle had stopped to let out two passengers and while the driver was chatting with the passengers, the toddler emerged from a nearby carport and was standing within inches of the front of the car. The driver got in and started to pull away, not realizing the toddler was there, and struck the child. The child was pronounced deceased at an area hospital.

If you own a Kia or a Hyundai, are 18 or older, live in the County, and are concerned your car may be stolen because of a stupid Tik Tok challenge. The Anne Arundel County Police want to see you. They will be distributing free steering wheel locks at Brooklyn Park Middle School on Thursday, June 29th from 9 am to noon. You need to bring proof of identity, residency, and ownership of a Kia or Hyundai. Basically license and registration if you are all up to date. Supplies are limited, and they are on a first-come, first-served basis, so go early!

Since it is Pride Month, this is for the LGBTQ+ crowd. Smithey Law Group in West Annapolis is one of the premier employment attorneys in the State. And on Tuesday, June 20th, they are holding an LGBTQ+ Hotline from 1 pm to 5 pm. If you are having some work-related issues like discrimination, harassment, retaliation, and things like that you can call and talk with an attorney to see what your options might be. It is free. Again, 1 pm to 5 pm and the call-in number is 410-919-2990, and once again for those in the back of the room, 410-919-2990. What a great idea.

Guinness has decided to keep Baltimore Blonde beer in production. But not in Baltimore. They are pulling out of the area and now contracted with Utica New York-based FX Matt to brew the beer. I say screw that, if they want our name, brew it here, otherwise call it Utica Blonde.

Events. We have a bunch. Of course, the big kahuna is Juneteenth. It kicks off tonight with a VIP gala which is sold out. Then tomorrow at noon, the parade steps off at City Dock and ends at the Whelan Bates field where there will be an all-day festival and celebration. It’s free, it’s fun, and bring out the whole family.

Saturday night is another Dinner Under the Stars on West Street.

Sunday is Father’s Day and the Baysox are home all weekend, but there is also Coffee, Cars, and Cops at the Annapolis Mall–that runs from 9 am to 11 am near the old Sears Auto Center.

Sunday evening is the Art in Public Places Summer Concert Series at City Dock. That gets underway at 6 pm. And there may be a bit of a conflict there as there is a candlelight vigil for the three slain neighbors. The vigil begins at 6:30 pm at the State House (I assume Lawyers Mall) and will work its way to City Dock. And speaking of that slaying, we are working on a fundraiser at Caliente Grill on June 25th from 5 pm to 7 pm–please plan to be there and support these families and help our community heal.

That’s it for events, now we have to start to wrap it all up for you. Today on Canines & Crosstreks–we meet Buffy a Bagel dog–part Basset and part Beagle and if you are interested, she will not be there long–she’s an awesome dog! Listen to our spot now, and then check out EyeOnAnnapolis.net at noon for our irresistible photos and get all the information on how to adopt Buffy!

Here’s some podcast news for you. Tomorrow on the Local Business Spotlight, True Food Kitchen, and next week–Pasadena Yacht Yard!

And that's it! Now it's time to say thank you for listening and putting up with us every day. I do hope we add some value to your world.

It's Friday. The weekend is here, and now it's time to just say have a great weekend, be nice to others, do something fun, and keep shopping local! Other than that, we'll see you on Tuesday.

