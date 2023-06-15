Daily News Brief | June 15, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

The County Council approves a $2.1 billion budget with tax increases and a lot of new positions in the County. The Hillman garage opened with great fanfare and an ugly cake. Two Annapolis Fire K-9s are getting new body armor vests. The City’s Juneteenth celebration looks to be off the hook. Our free, daily email news newsletter has launched! And we have some podcast news about the LBS and much more!

Good morning, it is Thursday, June 15th, 2023 this is John Frenaye, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

I think I can safely say that the kinks we were working on in the Daily News Recap have been worked out. If you want a very succinct emailed recap of the top local news, sign up. It hits inboxes at 7 pm every day. I’ll drop a link right here in the show notes. But, we also have a lot of news, so, let’s get into it, shall we?

And as Annapolis goes, so does the County. Just a few days later. Yesterday in a 6-1 vote, the County Council approved County Executive Pittman’s $2.14 billion budget. So, what to expect? Well, for starters, an increase in income and property taxes. Key items in the budget include 41 new police and firefighters, raises for librarians and school nurses, a housing trust fund for those with housing insecurity, a million for the food bank, an 8% raise for school employees, and an increase in the starting wage for teachers to $58,000, and about 200 new positions in the school system. Now the school administers its own budget–the county just gives them the money. It was a bi-partisan vote, with District 7 Shannon Leadbetter voting against it.

And, it is open! With much fanfare, much music, and an ugly cake, the Hillman Garage is officially open with free parking through 1159 pm on Monday! The Mayor, County Executive, and Governor all spoke and celebrated the moment as the project was completed two months earlier than planned. Remember, there are no gates, and you treat it like metered parking. When you park, you have to pre-pay for your time and if needed extend it to avoid a ticket. You can pay with the Parkmobile app, the kiosk in the garage, or via text and there are instructions on how to do that in the garage. And I am so glad this was done, I truly feared for my life walking down the steps of the old garage and when you park and can see the floor below you, it is concerning. Long overdue! And now we have a bit of a respite through October when City Dock will begin undergoing a renovation that will last three years–which could be painful.

Milly and Ronny will be looking flashy in their new duds. They are two of the Annapolis Fire Department K-9 dogs, and they will be getting body armor vests courtesy of the National Police Organization and Vested Interest in K9s. The custom-made vests will be delivered in eight to ten weeks! Gotta keep our K9 Officers protected!

Now, I know this is hard to believe, but I am not a rap music aficionado. But apparently, in the rap world, Rakim is a pretty big deal, and he and R&B signer Vivian Green will be headlining the Juneteenth Festival this weekend. Rakim is half of the duo Eric B and Rakim. Organizers expect close to 10,000 people to attend the parade and festival. It kicks off Friday with a sold-out VIP gala and continues on Saturday with a noon parade that will go in the opposite direction–starting down at City Dock and heading up Main and West to Spa and the Bates Athletic fields where an all-day music, culture, and arts festival will take place! It’s all free and should be a fantastic, fun, family event for all! And since it is a Federal holiday, we will be taking the day off as well, so no DNB on Monday!

And this is WAY far away, but tickets are selling fast for the 18th Annual Boatyard Beach Bash at the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park. VIPs are already gone. The date is September 9th, and new for this year, instead of two drink tickets, it will be an open bar for general admission tickets. Great food, drink, music, all for a great cause. Go get those tickets at amaritime.org

OK, that’s all I got news-wise! Podcast stuff– Up this weekend on the Local Business Spotlight True Food Kitchen and yes, I did get it edited! Next Saturday will be Pasadena Yacht Yard!

And that IS a wrap. As always, thank you all for being you. And a thank you to the sponsors for today’s Daily News Brief- Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, Hospice of the Chesapeake, and the Maryland Higher Education Commission!

OK, so now you need to hang tight because we have George from DCMDVA Weather with the only locally forecast weather report you will find. And of course, Trevor, from Annapolis Makerspace is here with your Annapolis Makerspace Maker Minutes. All of that is coming right up so hang tight!

