Daily News Brief | June 14, 2023

Mass shooting update. Another round of shots being fired in Annapolis. The new Hillman Garage is opening today! Annapolis adopts a $180 million budget for the next year. Marylanders aare not having enough sex and CBD and THC will cure it says a CBD and THC company. An update on our free Daily Newsletter and some weekend pod news!

Good morning, it is Wednesday, June 14th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

Welp not yelled at, but I think they talked about me when I left the dentist! But seriously a great experience at a new practice on Forbes St– Morabito Family Dentistry. Quick housekeeping note–the DAILY newsletter is rocking and rolling, and I figured out the image issue. I will drop a link here in the show notes to subscribe if you have not. It’s free! Anyhow, we have some news, so let’s get into it, shall we?

Some updates on the mass shooting on Sunday. The suspect had his arraignment today, and the judge ordered him held without bond despite his attorney’s pleas to allow him to get help for his PTSD. The Baltimore Banner has dug up the dirt on the suspect, including past criminal charges, violent outbursts, and more. And another very important date for you–June 25th–it’s a Sunday at Caliente Grill from 5 pm to 7 pm. There will be a community fundraiser for the families whose lives were shattered in this shooting. We are working on details, but please plan to stop by and come together as a community as I know we all can!

As we reported yesterday, shots were fired, causing a lockdown of the State House complex. Here is what the police say…at 5:30 pm on Monday, officers responded to a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers found evidence of shots having been fired. Officers observed a subject enter a vehicle and flee the scene. The driver was apprehended and identified as a 32-year-old Annapolis resident. A handgun was located in a driveway on Genesee Street. The suspect has been charged with two counts of second-degree attempted murder, two counts of having a loaded handgun on his person, two counts of first-degree assault, one count of reckless endangerment, and one count of malicious destruction of property. This seems off as there is no mention of him firing at or hitting two people, which would be required for an attempted murder charge.

Today is the big day. 2:00 pm is the big time. After almost 18 months, the Hillman Garage is reopening! There will be a celebration from 4 pm to 6 pm on the roof with free swag, a DJ, pickleball, live music, refreshments, and the Governor will be making remarks as well. The parking will be free through the 19th. But after that, remember it is now just like street parking–you need to pay in advance (ala feeding the meter) and estimate your time. If you go over your time, you will now get a ticket, which will set you back $50. So be sure to return to extend your time via the app, the kiosk in the garage, or by text. I guess that since AMRP now controls the parking for the next 30 years, and they need to recover their costs to build the garage, they will be aggressive in ticketing. And the new technology will alert them to each expired vehicle in real time. I hope I am wrong, but just beware!

And speaking of that $50 fine. The City of Annapolis just approved a $180 million dollar operating budget which includes a bunch of new and increased fines. The property tax did not go up technically, but the assessments did, so the tax bill will be higher this year. And they jacked up trash collection by 10% as well. To put this in a bit of perspective, the budget that Mayor Buckley inherited from former Mayor Mike Pantelides was $102 million.

Stupid study of the day time! According to Nature and Bloom, Maryland residents have the fourth lowest libido in the nation. Lower than us is Hawaii, New York, and California. The highest libido is Montana. How did they come up with this? They analyzed Google searches for the term “dead bedroom.” But there is good news–the survey says that THC and CBD can soothe nerves and boost libido. So, if you are suffering, come July 1st, expect a libido boost when you can buy your recreational weed legally. Oh, and Nature and Bloom–they are branded as your hemp resource. So no surprise there!

So now you need to hang tight; George Young from DCMDVA Weather is standing by with the only locally forecast weather report you will find. And Bridgett, also known as BeeprBuzz, is here with all your music news in Annapolis After Dark! Anyhow, all that coming up in just a bit, so hang tight!

