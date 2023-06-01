Daily News Brief | June 1, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

An update of the continuous car break ins in the Annapolis area. The City of Annapolis NO HARM VIP Gun Violence Awareness Block Party is coming up. The Spring Boat Show is finished and they are already quickly planning the Fall Shows. Profs and Pints is coming to Annapolis with a session on sea shanties. Annapolis Arts Day is pared down to one day in preps for a bigger 2024, and it’s time to get your Eastport A Rockin’ tickets!

Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace is here with your Maker Minutes!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their app so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Good morning, it is Thursday, June 1st, 2023 this is Liz Frenaye, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.And today is my last day with you all. Try not to miss me too much, but I’m known to pop in now and again. But we do have another day and we have some news, so, let’s get into it, shall we?

Continuing the theme of my time as guest host, we have another update on the car break ins in the Annapolis area. Overnight between May 30 and the morning of May 31 at the 100 block of Brightwater Drive, officers found evidence that vehicles were entered and rummaged through. Some vehicles had items stolen from them. There were no signs of forced entry to the vehicles. The City of Annapolis NO HARM VIP violence prevention program, in partnership with Moms Demand Action, will host a Gun Violence Awareness Block Party from 3 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 4 at the Pip Moyer Recreation Center. This fun-filled event is free and open to the public.

The Block Party seeks to raise awareness of the damage that gun violence causes in our neighborhoods, communities, and homes. At the event, participants will have access to resources, work together to create better communication, and develop ways to help educate fellow community members. The Gun Violence Awareness Block Party is a place to empower Annapolis residents and provide tools to resist gun violence.

Mayor Gavin Buckley will attend the event, along with other elected officials and numerous partners including the Annapolis Police Department, the Office of Community Services, and a range of community organizations. “June is Gun Violence Awareness Month and this Block Party is one way the City of Annapolis will be raising awareness and working to prevent gun violence in our community,” said Mayor Buckley. “The City of Annapolis and our No Harm team will continue to lead on this issue and I know that working with our many partners we can make a difference.”

The Block Party will include food, music, games, vendors, raffles, and community conversations. The event is open to all ages.

The Spring Boat Show is a wrap and was a great success! This year there were over 275 boats ranging from family runabouts to hot fishing boats to offshore luxury cruisers. This year’s addition of the Queen Anne’s County stage was a hit for guests, providing nightly entertainment. Content creators Captain Boomies, MJ Sailing, and Ryan & Sophie Sailing kicked off the packed evening schedule, followed by the Dave Tieff Band and Weird Science performances. The stage hosted daily seminars by Chesapeake Bay Magazine and the Annapolis School of Seamanship. The team is already heads down in planning the fall showings with more boats, more gear, and more new features. The Annapolis Powerboat Show is set for October 5 – 8, followed by the Annapolis Sailboat Show October 12 – 15.

Now we have a lot of great events coming up, so get your calendars up and take notes. On June 28th at 530-8pm at The Graduate Annapolis, Profs and Pints are coming to Annapolis. Profs and Pints brings college faculty members into bars, cafés, company offices, and other off-campus venues to share their knowledge. It’s a bit of drunk history mixed with going back to school. This session on June 28 is titled “The Tale of Sea Shanties,” with Jessica M. Floyd, an associate professor of English at the Community College of Baltimore County who has extensively researched and analyzed sea shanties, especially those sung during the period from 1500 to 1860. She’ll discuss their history, what they tell us about relations aboard ships and the culture of the time when they were sung, and how they’re fascinating cultural objects through which we can encounter sensations of frustration, longing, and desire. And if you’re lucky the night may turn into a little karaoke. Tickets are $13.50 if you purchase online and $17 at the door. More information can be found at: profsandpints.com/annapolis

Another day to keep in mind- June 10th is Annapolis Arts Day. Typically a week long celebration, this year it is only a day as its organizers prepare to launch a larger-scale program in 2024. The festivities will include ways to celebrate and engage with the arts in and around the Annapolis Arts District – from Maryland Hall to Church Circle and beyond. Some participating booths include: Maryland Hall with an outdoor exhibit opening of the Sound + Light Project by Craig Colorusso, Inner West Street Association with performance artists and Dinner Under the Stars, The Banneker Douglass museum showing its exhibit The Radical Voice of Blackness Speaks of Resistance and Joy, and of course Kids-n-Kaboodle for some child-friendly art at the Weems-Whelan Field. To learn more visit annapolisartsweek.com

And Eastport A Rockin’ is this month! Eastport A Rockin’ will be back on June 26th for its 26th annual show.

This year, Eastport a Rockin’ features nearly 40 local and regional area bands, across four different stages, demonstrating the diversity and breadth of music, not to mention the sheer number of bands and musical talent in the Annapolis area. Admission to Eastport a Rockin’ is $30 in advance and $40 at the door – kids 12 and under are admitted free of charge, but they must have a ticket. And make sure to use our code EOAEAR to save $5 on all general admission tickets.

OK, that’s all I got news-wise! Podcast stuff– Up this weekend on the Local Business Spotlight Modern Dermatology and NEXT weekend, Prosper–a new cool app developed right here!

And that IS a wrap. As always, thank you all for being you.

OK, so now you need to hang tight because we have George from DCMDVA Weather with the only locally forecast weather report you will find. And of course Trevor, from Annapolis Makerspace is here with your Annapolis Makerspace Maker Minutes. All of that is coming right up so, hang tight!

