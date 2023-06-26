Crack the Sky Released a New Album, Going on Tour!

Prog-Rock pioneers and veterans Crack The Sky released their 20th studio album, From The Wood, on June 9, and you can buy or stream it here!

“Writing From The Wood was a new, albeit old, experience. The last few CTS albums were written on electric guitar, piano, and drum loops. This one was done strictly on acoustic guitar. “We initially felt that using all string instruments (guitars, mandolin, dobro, etc.) would be a challenge and change; but ultimately made it an exciting and new process. There was nothing to lean on with doing so, and therefore, the songs had to hold up on their own – naked of any synthetic or electric painting. Once the guys got into the studio, however, it was clear that no one felt handcuffed by an acoustic project; as parts and performances shined, no one was restricted creatively. The songs are displayed in wonderful landscapes, and the freedom of organic expression worked far better than we had hoped for,” comments lead vocalist John Palumbo.

Much of the songwriting inspiration flows from humankind’s hardships in 2020-2022; feelings of isolation, separation and anxiety all thrust upon us by a global condition. The band hopes that this album will inspire and reassure listeners.

Crack The Sky is comprised of John Palumbo (lead vocals, guitars, keyboards), Rick Witkowski (guitars, vocals, studio production, engineering), Bobby Hird (guitars, vocals), Joey D’Amico (drums, vocals), Glenn Workman (keyboards, vocals), and Dave DeMarco (bass, vocals). The ensemble has been featured in Billboard, Ultimate Classic Rock, Loudwire, Vents Magazine, The New York Times and more with Rolling Stone hailing them as “The Best U.S. Prog Band You’ve Never Heard” along with being included in their 2015 “50 greatest Prog Rock Albums of All Time” list.

Crack The Sky will be playing some area shows in the coming weeks, check it out!

Upcoming shows:

