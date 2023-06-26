June 26, 2023
Annapolis, US 75 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens Spring
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Annapolis To Host Remembrance Ceremony for Capital Shooting SPECIAL SCREENING: Jules Presented by the Annapolis Film Society You Can Help Shape Annapolis for the Next Forty Years Crack the Sky Released a New Album, Going on Tour! The Mental Game of Poker: How Players Train Themselves Psychologically
Local News

Crack the Sky Released a New Album, Going on Tour!

Prog-Rock pioneers and veterans Crack The Sky released their 20th studio album, From The Wood, on June 9, and you can buy or stream it here!

“Writing From The Wood was a new, albeit old, experience. The last few CTS albums were written on electric guitar, piano, and drum loops. This one was done strictly on acoustic guitar. “We initially felt that using all string instruments (guitars, mandolin, dobro, etc.) would be a challenge and change; but ultimately made it an exciting and new process. There was nothing to lean on with doing so, and therefore, the songs had to hold up on their own – naked of any synthetic or electric painting. Once the guys got into the studio, however, it was clear that no one felt handcuffed by an acoustic project; as parts and performances shined, no one was restricted creatively. The songs are displayed in wonderful landscapes, and the freedom of organic expression worked far better than we had hoped for,” comments lead vocalist John Palumbo. 

Much of the songwriting inspiration flows from humankind’s hardships in 2020-2022; feelings of isolation, separation and anxiety all thrust upon us by a global condition. The band hopes that this album will inspire and reassure listeners. 

Crack The Sky is comprised of John Palumbo (lead vocals, guitars, keyboards), Rick Witkowski (guitars, vocals, studio production, engineering), Bobby Hird (guitars, vocals), Joey D’Amico (drums, vocals), Glenn Workman (keyboards, vocals), and Dave DeMarco (bass, vocals). The ensemble has been featured in Billboard, Ultimate Classic Rock, Loudwire, Vents Magazine, The New York Times and more with Rolling Stone hailing them as “The Best U.S. Prog Band You’ve Never Heard” along with being included in their 2015 “50 greatest Prog Rock Albums of All Time” list. 

Crack The Sky will be playing some area shows in the coming weeks, check it out!

Upcoming shows:

Previous Article

The Mental Game of Poker: How Players Train Themselves Psychologically

 Next Article

You Can Help Shape Annapolis for the Next Forty Years

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ABC Events 2023

ABC Events 2023

AHD-230-300×300-English-FA

AHD-230-300×300-English-FA

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

MHEC 2022

MHEC 2022

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Father’s Day 2023v2-1 (1) copy

Father’s Day 2023v2-1 (1) copy

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

BoatDonationAMM

BoatDonationAMM

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Liquified Creative

Liquified Creative

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu