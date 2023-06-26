Crab Feast Tickets On Sale Now

The Rotary Club of Annapolis has announced that tickets are on sale for the 78th Annual Crab Feast! The Rotary invites everyone to join the party on Friday, August 4th at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium from 5-8 pm, for an Annapolis summertime tradition. As in years past, ticket holders will enjoy all-you-can-eat large crabs, corn on the cob, BBQ, and other treats.

Tickets for general admission seating are $85 for adults and $25 for children; for those wanting to sit in reserved seating (with private entrance) the price is $120 per person; and for Preferred Dining in the private Class of ’53 Pavilion with full service and wine, a table for ten is $1,800, a table for twelve is $2,160 and individual tickets in this area are $180 (individual tickets are very limited).

Tickets can be purchased online at www.annapolisrotary.org/crabfeast. Tickets for the 50/50 raffle can also be purchased on the Rotary website, and purchasers can win up to $1,000!

The Crab Feast is a major annual fundraiser for the Rotary, with all proceeds donated to local charities and non-profit organizations. Now that is something worth celebrating!

For more information about the Rotary Club of Annapolis, please visit www.annapolisrotary.org.

