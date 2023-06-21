County Names New Director of Social Services

In partnership with the Maryland Department of Human Services and Secretary Rafael López, County Executive Pittman today announced that Rachael Maconachy will serve as the Director of the Anne Arundel County Department of Social Services (DSS).

Maconachy brings 24 years of diverse social services experiences to the role. As an Anne Arundel County resident, she has spent most of her career serving communities within the county.

“Rachael’s commitment to evidence-based practices, knowledge of our communities, and her compassion make her the right fit for this role,” said County Executive Pittman. “I look forward to her leading DSS as they continue to improve outcomes for our children and families.”

Maconachy most recently served as the Assistant Director for Child Welfare for Anne Arundel County DSS. In this role she led and coordinated all activities of In-Home Services, Emergency Services, Community Outreach, and Out of Home programs, and was instrumental in developing local policies and procedures to carry out state and federal regulations.

She began her work at DSS in 1999 as a social worker, and continues to hold her Licensed Clinical Social Worker certification. Maconachy is the recipient of the Edward R. Bloom Leadership Award (Anne Arundel County Department of Social Services, 2015) and the Maryland Association Social Services Board Paul Hastings Award (Recognition of Innovation and Leadership, 2017).

“I am honored and excited for the opportunity to work in partnership with so many passionate people who are focused on the mission of the Anne Arundel County Department of Social Services,” said Rachael Maconachy. “I am looking forward to continuing the innovative work in engaging children, adults, and families in a way that those we serve feel valued.”

