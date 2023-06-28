June 28, 2023
County Curbside Trash Collection and Recycling Changed Up For Independence Day Holiday

The Department of Public Works, Waste Management Services, will observe the following curbside collection schedule and facility operating schedule at the Millersville Landfill and Resource Recovery Facility and the Northern, Central and Southern Recycling Centers in observance of Independence Day.

·         Tues, July 4 – NO Curbside Collection  –  WMS Facilities Closed
·         Wed, July 5 – Curbside Collection Provided to Tuesday Customers & Facilities Open

Collections normally scheduled for Tuesday will occur on Wednesday.  All facilities will reopen on Wednesday, July 5.

Check out Recycle Coach, a new app that makes recycling at home easier by answering the question “What Goes Where”. If you’re interested in learning more, visit the desktop site at https://recyclecoach.com/anne-arundel/ or download the free app via The App Store or Google Play!

For more information on all of the recycling and trash collection services provided by the County, visit the Department of Public Works’ website www.aacounty.org/departments/public-works/waste-management or call (410) 222-6100.

