June 28, 2023
Annapolis, US 71 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens Spring
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Copa Airlines Now Flying from BWI to Panama County Curbside Trash Collection and Recycling Changed Up For Independence Day Holiday Beware: What Are the Signs of a Scammer Online Casino 55th Annual Maryland Seafood Festival Returns to City Dock in August! Tickets are On Sale Now for the 18th Annual Boatyard Beach Bash
Local News

Copa Airlines Now Flying from BWI to Panama

Copa Airlines, based in Panama City, today launched new international service between Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport and Panama City, Panama. The carrier offers four weekly flights between BWI Marshall and Panama. The new service will offer efficient connections to destinations across Latin America.

“We are thrilled to welcome Copa Airlines to BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport, and to celebrate this new nonstop service to Panama,” said Ricky Smith, Executive Director/CEO of BWI Marshall Airport. “We are confident that this partnership will foster tourism, trade, and cultural exchanges between our two regions.”

“BWI Thurgood Marshall has built an outstanding reputation for convenient, friendly, and reliable service, and we look forward to delivering this exceptional service to customers to and from Panama City,” said Maryland Transportation Secretary Paul J. Wiedefeld. “This is a win for Maryland, for our BWI Marshall team and for travelers in America and abroad.”

The airline will utilize Boeing 737-800 aircraft for the new route. Copa Airlines operates an average of 300 daily flights through its Hub of the Americas, located at Tocumen International Airport in Panama City. BWI Marshall is the 14th U.S. destination for Copa Airlines.

“The launch of this new route to Baltimore strengthens Copa’s position as a major player in connecting the Americas, effectively bridging distances and fostering connectivity across the Americas,” said Dennis Cary, Sr. Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer at Copa Airlines. “This new route opens up exciting tourism opportunities for travelers in the Baltimore area to explore dozens of destinations in Latin America and the Caribbean, while also promoting commercial exchange between regions.”

The new service from Copa Airlines comes as airline and passenger traffic continue to rebound at BWI Marshall. In recent months, passenger traffic has routinely approached levels not seen since before the global pandemic. Airline seat capacity for the summer is expected to grow more than 10% from last year and is projected to nearly match the same period in 2019, before the pandemic. The busiest day at BWI Marshall Airport since the start of the pandemic was recorded this month, on June 16, with 34,984 departing passengers.

Previous Article

County Curbside Trash Collection and Recycling Changed Up For Independence Day Holiday

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ABC Events 2023

ABC Events 2023

AHD-230-300×300-English-FA

AHD-230-300×300-English-FA

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

MHEC 2022

MHEC 2022

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

BoatDonationAMM

BoatDonationAMM

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

Liquified Creative

Liquified Creative

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu