City Dock Summer Concert Series Returns for 2023

The City Dock Concert Series is presented by the Annapolis Art in Public Places Commission (AiPPC) and includes free concerts most Sundays throughout the summer season and on every second Friday of the month with City Dock Tango.
“City Dock is an ideal location for our local talented artists to connect through performances,” said AiPPC chair Genevieve Torri. “It has the best views and has been the center of our city for hundreds of years. The concerts, salsa, and tango nights are summer highlights for Annapolis residents and visitors alike. AiPPC is pleased to play the role of support and programming every year to showcase all the amazing talent right here in our community.”
The series began on Sunday, June 4 with Bayside Big Band, and continues with the following lineup:
- June 9 (Friday) City Dock Tango
- June 11 Starvation Army Jazz Band
- July 2 H2G Summer Bash
- July 14 (Friday) City Dock Tango
- July 30 City Dock Fiesta
- Aug. 11 (Friday) City Dock Tango
- Aug. 27 City Dock Fiesta
- Sept. 3 Souljourners
- Sept. 8 (Friday) City Dock Tango
- Sept. 10 Severn River Stompers
- Sept. 24 City Dock Fiesta