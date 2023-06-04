Children’s Theatre of Annapolis Announces the 2023 Miriam Wolfe Scholarship Winners

The Children’s Theatre of Annapolis (CTA) Miriam Wolfe Scholarship was established in 1989 in memory of alumna Miriam Wolfe (September 26, 1968-December 21, 1988), who died in the 1988 bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland. Miriam’s mother, Rosemary Mild, often participates in the scholarship selection process and gives the winners an autographed copy of her book, “Miriam’s World–and Mine.” Concession sales at CTA events support the scholarship throughout the year. This is only the second time in its 30-year history that CTA has awarded this scholarship to three winners.

Ryan McCandless of Annapolis, Maryland, is a $1,500 grand prize scholarship winner. Ryan has been performing at CTA since 2018, when he starred as Michael Darling in “Peter Pan.”. After appearing eight times on CTA’s mainstage and working behind the scenes for several others, his journey ended last Sunday after starring as Sir Harry in “Once Upon a Mattress.” Ryan says, “CTA taught me to have confidence in myself both on and off stage.” As a result, I have tried (and loved!) many new things that I likely would not have attempted without the bravery CTA has instilled in me.” This fall Ryan will attend the Georgia Institute of Technology and will major in Aerospace Engineering.

Emily Egna, of Davidsonville is a $1,000 scholarship winner. Emily’s journey with CTA began in 2020 when she was cast as Queen Iduna in Frozen, Jr. “Her role as Lady Merril in “Once Upon a Mattress” was her final role at CTA. Behind the scenes, Emily worked tirelessly as the lightboard operator in “Annie,” “Peter and the Starcatcher,” and “Maditla.” Emily says,, “CTA has taught me the power of a group with a shared goal. No performance is possible without every single person–cast and crew–giving their all. There is nothing better than the feeling of contributing to something greater than yourself – a feeling most people chase their entire lives. There is a power in theater unlike no other, and I’m grateful to CTA for giving me the opportunity to experience this feeling not once but many times.” Emily will attend Penn State in the Fall and plans to major in English.

Cate Weiss of Annapolis is also a $1,000 scholarship winner. Cate began her CTA journey in 2017 as a dancer and performer in Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast.” Cate’s final CTA performance was in 2022’s production of “Matilda,” where she starred as the Acrobat and was the dance captain. Cate was also the student choreographer last winter for CTA’s production of “Peter and the Starcatcher.” Cate says, “Through my involvement at CTA, I have grown to see the importance of contributing as a member of a healthy community. At CTA, I have developed lifelong friendships, and the supportive adult role models that surrounded me have forever bolstered my confidence. Since my first day at CTA, I have grown from a shy, timid girl into a young woman unafraid to take risks, lead others, and trust.” Cate will attend Towson University in the fall and plans to major in deaf studies.

Photo: Wendy Hickok Photography

