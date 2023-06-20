June 20, 2023
Chesapeake Youth Symphony Orchestra Names J. Ernest Green to Board

The Chesapeake Youth Symphony Orchestra (CYSO) is thrilled to announce the appointment of J. Ernest Green to its Board of Directors. With his vast experience and exceptional musical talent, Green brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the organization.

As a highly regarded conductor, J. Ernest Green has made significant contributions to the world of classical music. He has led numerous prestigious orchestras and has collaborated with renowned artists across the globe. Green’s passion for nurturing young musical talent aligns perfectly with the mission of the Chesapeake Youth Symphony Orchestra.

“We are delighted to welcome J. Ernest Green to our Board of Directors,” said Robert Alexander, newly appointed Board President of the Chesapeake Youth Symphony Orchestra. “His outstanding reputation and dedication to the arts make him a perfect fit for our organization. With his guidance and support, we are confident that CYSO will continue to flourish and provide exceptional opportunities for young musicians in our community.”

In his role on the Board of Directors, Green will lend his expertise to help shape the artistic direction of the orchestra, guide strategic initiatives, and support the organization’s mission to inspire and empower young musicians through exceptional musical experiences. His vast knowledge of the industry and commitment to artistic excellence will undoubtedly enhance the already outstanding programs offered by CYSO.

“I am honored to join the Board of Directors of the Chesapeake Youth Symphony Orchestra,” said J. Ernest Green. “It is a privilege to be part of an organization that is dedicated to fostering the talents of young musicians and enriching the cultural landscape of our community. I look forward to working closely with the board and the talented musicians of the CYSO to create unforgettable musical experiences and shape the future of classical music.”

The addition of J. Ernest Green to the Chesapeake Youth Symphony Orchestra’s Board of Directors marks an exciting milestone in the organization’s growth and commitment to musical excellence. Green’s appointment further solidifies CYSO’s reputation as a leading institution for nurturing young talent and fostering a love for classical music.

